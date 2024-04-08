Ecom-Gaming dominates ad volumes in IPL 17; top 5 categories hold 52% share: TAM Report

TAM India has released its latest report on commercial advertising during IPL 2024. It details statistics from the first 15 matches of IPL 2024. According to it, during IPL 17 (2024), the count of categories and advertisers increased by 63% and 26% compared to IPL 16 (2023). The top five categories present in IPL 17 together covered 52% share of ad volumes with Ecom-Gaming leading the list. Also, throughout all the 15 matches of IPL 17, Ecom-Gaming dominated the category list.

The report further states that Ecom-Gaming and Pan Masala were the common categories between IPL 17 and IPL 16. Among the top five Categories in IPL 17, two were from the Food & Beverages Sector. In Advertisers, Sports Technologies secured first position from Match 01 to Match 07 and Parle Products was the leading advertiser from Match 08 to Match 11 during IPL 17. Together, the top advertisers added a 37% share of ad volumes in IPL 17.

Furthermore, Sports Technologies, Vishnu Packaging and K P Pan Foods were the common advertisers present between IPL 17 & IPL 16. In the 15 matches of IPL 17, there were 36 new categories and 73 new brands present compared to the same no. of matches in IPL 16. Parle Food Products and Airtel Xstream Fiber secured first and second positions among the 73 new brands present in IPL 17.

Here is the full report: