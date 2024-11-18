Tamil films contribute 50% to October 2024 box office collection: Report

Ormax's monthly feature, The India Box Office Report, tracks the performance of the various films released every month at the Indian (domestic) box office.

In October 2024, Tamil cinema, led by Tamil films Amaran and Vettaiyan, contributed significantly to India's box office, grossing ₹994 Cr. Tamil cinema was the highest contributor, with almost 50% of the month's collections coming from Tamil films. Compared to 2023, this year's cumulative box office for the Jan-Oct period was 7% lower. However, Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Pushpa 2: The Rule could help overtake 2023.

Cumulative Box Office: October 2024

Films that were released in October 2024 grossed ₹944 Cr at the domestic box office, including projected future collections of October releases still running in theatres, making it a good month at the India box office. Led by Amaran & Vettaiyan, Tamil cinema was the highest contributor to this month’s India box office, with almost 50% of the month’s collections coming from Tamil films, including their dubbed versions in other Indian languages.

Compared to 2023, this year is 7% lower on the cumulative box office for the Jan-Oct period. However, with the strong opening performances of Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in November, and the upcoming release of Pushpa 2: The Rule in December, there’s a strong chance that 2024 could eventually overtake 2023, or at least come very close to doing so.

Top 10 Films

Even without accounting for November Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Dussehra & Diwali releases take eight of the top 10 spots in the month, highlighting the importance of major holidays at the box office.

Amaran emerges as the top-grossing film of the month. Following a strong opening in Tamil Nadu, the film has emerged as a success across South India, with strong collections in each market.

Language Share

For language share calculation, language-wise box office of films released in multiple languages is assigned to the corresponding language. However, for Hollywood, the data for all languages is reported under the language head ‘Hollywood’.

The strong performance of Tamil films has resulted in the language share of Tamil increasing from 15% (Jan-Sep) to 18% (Jan-Oct).