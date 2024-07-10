Tanishq emerges as the most recommended brand in 2024: report

YouGov has released its Recommend rankings 2024 report detailing the top 10 recommended brands across 24 markets and the top 10 most improved brands across 20 markets.

PanasonicPanasonic showed the largest improvement becoming the most improved brand. Tanishq has emerged as the leader in the YouGov Recommend Rankings 2024 in India, achieving a Recommend score of 90.2.

The rankings are based on YouGov BrandIndex’s positive Recommend score, which measures the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend it to a friend or colleague.

Amazon secured second place with a score of 87.5, followed by Emirates Airlines in third with 85.2. Malabar Gold & Diamonds claimed fourth place (84.7), with Google Pay close behind in fifth (84.5). MakeMyTrip ranked sixth with a score of 84.1, while Amul and Netflix secured seventh and eighth places with scores of 83.6 and 83.5, respectively.

Taj Hotels & Palaces and Kalyan Jewellers round out the top ten, with scores of 83.0 and 82.7, respectively.

YouGov data also highlights the ten most improved brands over the past year. Panasonic has shown the largest improvement over the past 12 months, with a score change of +10.8, followed closely by Agoda with an improvement of +10.6.

Jio Cinema ranked third among improvers (change in score of +8.3), followed by Paradise Biryani and Motorola, both improving by +7.4.

Other brands showing significant improvement include Kotak General Insurance (7.3), Signal (6.7), Havells (6.3), Chingari (6.0) and Booking.com (5.9).

Read the report here.