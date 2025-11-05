TV ad volumes drop 10% in 2025 as FMCG & e-commerce drive growth: Report

Television ad volumes in India dropped by 10% during January-September 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest TAM AdEx report. Despite the overall decline, the Food and Beverage sector continued to dominate, accounting for 21% of total ad volumes, while the Personal Care/Personal Hygiene and Services sectors followed.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) remained the top advertiser on television, followed by Reckitt Benckiser (India) and Godrej Consumer Products. The report noted that the top 10 advertisers contributed 42% of total TV ad volumes, with Nestlé India and Star India entering the list this year.

Among categories, Toilet Soaps held the top spot with a 6% share, while Toilet and Floor Cleaners recorded the highest growth at 18%. E-commerce (Online Shopping) also grew by 25%, emerging as one of the fastest-expanding segments in TV advertising.

The report highlighted that the General Entertainment (GEC) and News genres together commanded 57% of total ad volumes, continuing to be advertisers’ preferred choices.

Reckitt Benckiser dominated brand-level advertising, with five of its products - including Harpic Power Plus 10x Advanced, Dettol Toilet Soaps, and Dettol Antiseptic Liquid - featuring among the top 10 advertised brands.

Overall, over 6,100 advertisers and 9,700 brands were active on television during the nine months, reflecting a marginal decline from 2024 levels.

While ad volumes fell, categories linked to household cleaning, e-commerce, and beverages showed resilience, underscoring a steady demand from FMCG and digital-first sectors.