Virat Kohli tops most valuable celebrity brand list featuring SRK, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Kroll has announced the launch of the ninth edition of its Celebrity Brand Valuation Study titled, “Brands, Business, Bollywood”. The study provides a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence.

The overall brand value of the top 25 Indian celebrities included in the latest study is estimated at $1.9 billion in 2023, an 18% jump from the previous year.

Key findings of the report include:

Virat Kohli reclaimed the number one spot with a brand value of $227.9 million, nudging Ranveer Singh to second place at $203.1 million.

Shah Rukh Khan secures third position with a brand value of $120.7 million on the back of three blockbuster hits in 2023, marking his return into India’s top five celebrity endorsers since 2020.

Akshay Kumar dropped a rank this year to the fourth position with a brand value of $111.7 million while Alia Bhatt moves to fifth with a brand value of $101.1 million.

Other notable movements include the rise in brand value of Kiara Advani moving from rank 16 to rank 12, and Katrina Kaif returning to the list of India’s most valued celebrity brands after five years.

Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Valuation Advisory Services at Kroll said, “Our report recognizes the expansion of celebrity-owned startups across various industries and the spectacular rise of Indian celebrities as global ambassadors of reputed global brands. The year 2023 also witnessed Bollywood’s powerful comeback to the film industry, with blockbusters breaking records to cross the $100 million mark—re-establishing Bollywood’s dominance in the film industry. The synergy between celebrity entrepreneurship, global star advocacy and the resurgence of Bollywood is set to redefine the dynamics of the entertainment and business industries.”

Download the report here.