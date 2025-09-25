Virat Kohli tops 2024 celebrity brand value rankings at $231.1 million: Report

The brand value of India’s top 25 celebrities touched $2 billion in 2024, marking an 8.6% rise from the previous year, according to rankings released by Kroll. The list measures brand value based on endorsement portfolios and social media presence.

Virat Kohli retained the top spot with a brand value of $231.1 million, followed by Ranveer Singh at $170.7 million. Shah Rukh Khan held his third rank with a 21% rise in brand value to $145.7 million, while Alia Bhatt ranked fourth at $116.4 million. Sachin Tendulkar entered the top five with $112.2 million, boosted by a jump in endorsements.

Other notable movements included Kriti Sanon rising to 19th, Tamannaah Bhatia to 21st, Jasprit Bumrah to 22nd, and Ananya Panday to 25th.

Commenting on the report, Umakanta Panigrahi, Managing Director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll,said, “In 2024, we witnessed that the future of Indian cinema lies in synergy; indeed, OTT content and theatres complement each other. Audiences can now have the best of both worlds: grand theatrical experiences and intimate storytelling at home. As the industry continues to adapt this hybrid model, it could very well become its strongest era yet. Finally, following a stagnant phase in the cinema business, re-releases have put film theatres back on the map. As a result, cinemas have also definitely re-established their position in the industry as a strong competitor, proving that nothing can replace the feeling of watching a film in a theatre!”