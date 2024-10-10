Adieu, Ratan: The Titan who soared high & cared deeply

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata passed away at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. The chairman emeritus of the Tata Group had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, October 7, due to age-related health concerns and to stabilise his blood pressure. In what would be his final message, his official Instagram account reassured his admirers that there was no cause for alarm. However, the unimaginable occurred just three days later. Today, his mortal remains have been brought to the NCPA lawns, allowing the public to pay their respects and bid him a final farewell.

Other members of the industry have shown their utmost respect and grief, after the news of his passing was announced yesterday.

I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.



India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.



Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.

Ratan Tata: the man who made India proud. His legacy remains in posterity. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Sk414lTjKW — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) October 9, 2024

It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian.



At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend.

A brief look at his life

Born in Mumbai on 28th December 1937, Ratan Tata was raised by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata, who instilled in him the values of humility and discipline that would become cornerstones of his life. Educated at Cornell University, where he studied architecture and structural engineering, Tata’s early ambition was to live and work in the United States. However, fate intervened, bringing him back to India to join the family business at the request of JRD Tata.

A snippet from his yearbook, Riverdale Country School,1955.

Taking over as Chairman in 1991, he assumed the reins at a challenging time, as India was opening its economy and the Tata Group was seen as a bureaucratic giant. Critics initially questioned his leadership, but he quickly silenced them by modernising the conglomerate, streamlining operations, and guiding it towards global prominence. His bold decisions, such as acquiring international brands like Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, redefined the group’s reach and influence.

JRD Tata, who had led the group for over half a century, appointed Ratan Naval Tata to be his successor

Tata’s leadership was characterised by an unwavering commitment to innovation and social responsibility. He launched the Tata Nano, an affordable car that captured global attention, and his vision extended beyond profit, prioritising sustainability and ethical business conduct. His personal values resonated throughout the Tata Group, making it a model of corporate responsibility.

At the roll out of the Tata Indica

Beyond his business acumen, he had two enduring passions, aviation and animals. A licensed pilot, he famously flew the F-16 fighter jet at an air show, an experience that thrilled the aviation enthusiast in him. His love for flying was rooted in a lifelong fascination with the skies, and he maintained an active interest in the aviation sector throughout his life.

Equally close to his heart was his devotion to animals, particularly his beloved dogs. Known for his affection towards his German Shepherds, Tito and Tango, he often spoke of the joy and companionship they brought to his life. Despite the heartache of losing many of his pets over the years, he always welcomed new dogs into his home, saying that he could never live without their loyal company.

He also inaugurated the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital recently, which is now open to the public after moving from its trial phase to phase one. Marking a new era in veterinary care, the hospital embodies the values of 'Care. Cure. Comfort.' The Tata Trusts expressed gratitude to Mumbai for its continued support in this endeavour.

Ratan Tata with Tito

Ratan Tata with stray dogs

Ratan TATA, the timeline

1937: Ratan Tata is born to Soonoo and Naval Tata.

1955: Leaves for Cornell University (Ithaca, New York, USA) at age 17; goes on to study architecture and engineering over a seven-year period.

1962: Awarded bachelor of architecture degree.

1962: Joins the Tata group as an assistant in Tata Industries; later in the year, spends six months training at the Jamshedpur plant of Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (now called Tata Motors).

1963: Moves to Tata Iron and Steel Company, or Tisco (now called Tata Steel), at its Jamshedpur facility for a training programme.

1965: Is appointed technical officer in Tisco’s engineering division.

1969: Works as the Tata group’s resident representative in Australia.

1970: Returns to India, joins Tata Consultancy Services, then a software fledgling, for a short stint.

1971: Is named director-in-charge of National Radio and Electronics (better known as Nelco), an ailing electronics enterprise.

1974: Joins the board of Tata Sons as a director.

1975: Completes the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

1981: Is appointed Chairman of Tata Industries; begins the process of transforming it into a promoter of high-technology businesses.

1983: Drafts the Tata strategic plan.

1986-1989: Serves as Chairman of Air India, the national carrier.

March 25, 1991: Takes over from JRD Tata as Chairman of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata trusts.

1991: Begins restructuring of the Tata group at a time when the liberalisation of the Indian economy is underway.

2000 onwards: The growth and globalisation drive of the Tata group gathers pace under his stewardship and the new millennium sees a string of high-profile Tata acquisitions, among them Tetley, Corus, Jaguar Land Rover, Brunner Mond, General Chemical Industrial Products and Daewoo.

2008: Launches the Tata Nano, born of the trailblazing small car project he guided and commanded with zeal and determination.

2008: Is awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour, by the Government of India.

December 2012: Steps down as Chairman of Tata Sons after 50 years with the Tata group; is appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

October 2024: Ratan Naval Tata passes away at the age of 86.

Ratan Tata at Cornell

In an era where CEO's feud on twitter, the rarity of Ratan Tata’s leadership, marked by his unwavering integrity, humility, and compassion, will continue to inspire future generations. His love for animals and passion for flight added a deeply personal dimension to a legacy that transcends business. Today, as India mourns the loss of an icon, his spirit remains a guiding light for many. Adieu Ratan.