Ajit Varghese on reviving Kyunki and the future of fictional IPs

For many Indians, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was part of daily life. Now, 25 years since its original debut, the Balaji Telefilms' classic is making a comeback. But this isn’t just a nostalgia play. Backed by Star Plus’s nationwide reach and JioHotstar’s digital precision, the seven-day-a-week rollout aims to position Kyunki as a landmark media event.

As the daily soap returns on July 29, 2025, Ajit Varghese, Head of Revenue, Entertainment & International at JioStar, reflects on what gives Kyunki enduring relevance in a transformed media landscape.

“Kyunki wasn’t just a show; it was a part of everyday life for an entire generation. For those who grew up with it, the characters and values still hold a special place. That emotional connection is what we’re building on,” said Varghese.

But Kyunki isn’t being revived as a period piece or a flashback. The reboot introduces a new generation of characters and stories that reflect the complexities of the present day.

This evolution mirrors a larger shift in Indian television, where long-running soaps are being reimagined to stay culturally relevant. A standout example is Anupamaa, which retains the traditional emotional skeleton of the family drama while infusing it with modern themes.

According to BARC TRP data from late 2024, Anupamaa consistently held the top position with ratings between 2.5 and 2.6 TVR, often leading the charts despite competition.

This shows that when content strikes the right balance between legacy storytelling and contemporary relevance, it can attract both new audiences and loyal long-time viewers without compromise.

Varghese said, “We’re bringing back Kyunki with a completely new story, one that speaks to the world we live in today, while staying rooted in the timeless values that made the original so loved. The storytelling is sharper, and the themes are more current. But at its heart, it’s still about family, relationships and the ties that bind, something every generation can relate to.”

Inside the fiction IP integration playbook

The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has created buzz among viewers and advertisers. Before the premiere, eight brands have signed on, reaffirming the show’s commercial power and its ability to anchor meaningful partnerships.

On Star Plus, the show is co-presented by Tide+, Kalyan Jewellers, and Maruti Suzuki India Limited, with Fortune Soyabean Oil, Colgate, and SMART Bazaar as co-powered sponsors. Meanwhile, JioHotstar features co-presenting sponsors Kalyan Jewellers and Maruti Suzuki India Limited, joined by Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta, UTI Mutual Fund, and SMART Bazaar on the digital front.

But more than sponsor lists, what sets this rollout apart is how brands are being integrated. For Varghese, fiction content offers a unique canvas for immersive, narrative-first brand moments.

He said, “In fiction formats, the goal is to create authentic moments where the brand becomes part of the story, not a break from it. With Kyunki, we are exploring integrations that align with the characters, setting, or values of the show.”

These integrations are crafted to be subtle, story-driven, and seamless, designed to elevate both the viewer experience and brand memorability.

“We’re also looking at bespoke brand moments, thematic partnerships, and even story arcs that can bring a brand into the world of the show in a meaningful way. The idea is to go beyond visibility and enable memorability,” added Varghese.

From robust in-show integrations, graphic placements, and promo tags on TV, to CTV pause ads, branded quizzes, co-branded vignettes, and 3D breakout billboards on digital, Kyunki aims to offer a full-funnel experience that reflects today’s two-screen, always-on reality.

Future-proofing content launches

Kyunki will have a simultaneous launch on both television and digital, with a seven-day-a-week release schedule. For Varghese, this format was intentional from the outset.

“It’s a combination of all those factors, and Kyunki was designed as a multi-platform property. A show of this stature needs the scale and reach of television, but the deeper engagement and on-demand accessibility of digital,” he said.

From audience profiles to advertiser appetite, all signals aligned for a bundled rollout, a model JioStar increasingly sees as essential.

Varghese said, “We also see bundled launches as a way to future-proof our content investments while maximizing monetization potential.”

With Kyunki airing daily on both linear and digital platforms, maintaining consistency in narrative and brand experience becomes key, especially when catering to different viewing behaviours.

He said, “Our approach is to maintain a cohesive storytelling arc across platforms, while tailoring the experience to how audiences consume content on each. On TV, it's appointment viewing that brings families together. On digital, it's more personal and immersive.”

From a brand perspective, consistency remains top priority, but with platform-specific finesse.

Varghese said, “We ensure that the placements, integrations, and messaging remain consistent while leveraging the nuances of each medium. The idea is to let the story travel seamlessly across formats, with the brand journey intact at every touchpoint.”



As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns to living rooms and mobile screens, it invites viewers into a familiar world, refreshed with contemporary themes. For brands, it offers fertile ground for deeper, more resonant connections.

Through layered storytelling, generational relevance, and cross-platform integration, JioStar aims to position Kyunki not just as a revival but as a cultural moment with commercial depth, one that bridges nostalgia with modern-day meaning.