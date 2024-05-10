A&M leaders thank their mothers with heartwarming campaigns

As Mother's Day approaches, I can't help but take a moment to truly appreciate the incredible impact mothers have had on our lives. Reflecting on my own journey, I think of the time when my mother, a courageous young woman, who was just 22, took a big leap of faith by moving from West Bengal to Mumbai, seeking a brighter future for her family. Despite the daunting challenges of making a new city her home, learning an unfamiliar language, and taking on the responsibilities of raising two children while balancing a full-time job as a homemaker, she broke through the patriarchal barriers.

Looking back, I realise it was her unwavering sacrifices that paved the way for the privileged life I lead today, brimming with opportunities. She isn't just a mother; she is the silent force behind my dreams, always there to offer support and guidance through life's uncertainties.

And in my quest to honour the incredible women who shape our lives, I reached out to industry leaders who shared campaigns that they would like to dedicate to their mothers. From tender recollections of cherished moments to the celebration of modern motherhood breaking stereotypes, these stories resonate deeply with the universal truth of a mother's love and influence.

As they share personal stories, we are reminded of the profound bond between a mother and her child, a bond that leaves an indelible mark on our hearts and souls, shaping us into the individuals we are today.

Aruna Jathar, Marketing and Management CXO Consultant

“The Tata Capital advertisement, encapsulated in the provided link, resonates with me for its unique portrayal of motherhood. Unlike many ads that rely heavily on emotional appeals, this one takes a refreshing and friendly approach. It acknowledges that mothers, like everyone else, are fallible human beings with their own set of shortcomings. What sets this ad apart for me is its use of light moments, which keeps the tone light-hearted and avoids turning motherhood into a serious affair.

What I particularly appreciate about this advertisement is its depiction of a modern Indian mom who maintains her individuality while effectively managing her family. It highlights her ability to balance her personal life with her familial responsibilities, showcasing her as a dynamic and relatable figure.

This portrayal deeply resonates with me because it reflects the reality of my own mother's life. She, too, navigated the complexities of modern life with grace and humour, demonstrating that being a mother doesn't mean sacrificing one's own identity and aspirations. Therefore, I would like to dedicate this advertisement to my mom as a tribute to her strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to both her family and herself.

The Kotak Silk series campaign, marked by the hashtag #NoOneLikeMom, stands out as a powerful portrayal of motherhood that breaks stereotypes and celebrates the diversity of modern mothers. As depicted in the provided link, this campaign resonates deeply with me, as it mirrors the experiences of my own mother.

My mother has continually surprised me with her modern, independent views, challenging traditional stereotypes while still embodying the essence of a loving Indian mother. Despite appearing as a traditional figure, her perspectives were remarkably liberal, particularly regarding women and motherhood.

What sets this campaign apart is its emphasis on independence in various forms. It showcases not only financial independence but also independence of thought and perspective. The portrayal of mothers as savvy savers who are prepared for any rainy day adds another layer of depth to their characters,

This depiction resonates with my own experiences of my mother, who always approached family and life with an independent mindset. Her ability to balance tradition with modernity, along with her forward-thinking views, has been a constant source of inspiration for me.

Therefore, I wholeheartedly dedicate this campaign to my mother, as it serves as a tribute to her resilience and unwavering commitment to breaking stereotypes and embracing independence in all its forms.”

Dilip Cherian, Founder of Perfect Relations & Image Guru

“My mother has always been enthusiastic about education. And she assumed that access was fundamental and its advantages obvious.

My grandfather who had multiple degrees, even in the late 19th century in rural Kerala, had ensured that his younger daughter also had a college degree by the time she was married.

I would dedicate the ‘Girls Who Code’ campaign to her because she dedicated the parenting years of her life to ensuring that her children got as many appropriate educational advantages as they could.

While there was no concept of formal coding education during her years, I'm sure that she'd be enthused by it and would want this kind of voluntary campaign work, because only that would tick the campaign dream boxes that are close to her heart.

My mother, Grace Cherian, is 94 years old.”

K V Sridhar (Pops), Founder & CCO of Hypercollective

“It was not for Mother’s Day, but there's a beautiful commercial written by Piyush (Pandey) for SBI Life Insurance ‘Heere Ko Kya Pata’. In the ad, an old man gifts his wife a diamond for Valentine’s Day to which she replies ‘Ab iss umar mein kaha pehenungi heera’ to which he responds, ‘Arey, heere ko kaha pata tumhari umar’.

After seeing this commercial, my father felt very bad and despite it not being any celebration, he went out and got her a diamond necklace. My mother later told me ‘Your advertisement also works. Your ad made him go out and do something’. I would like to dedicate this ad to her because this is one of those ads that changed the way people think. It changed the perception of old age.”

Manish Bhatt, Founder & Director of Scarecrow Communications

MOM (Method Of Madness) is a sustained initiative to give back to the industry and inspire young minds. It is an ongoing attempt to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots of creative experience. Bhatt dedicates this campaign to his mother.

He penned a poem a while back, that he dedicated to his mother. It reads:

पहले माँ कपडे धोती थी.

धोने से पहले हमेशा पेन्ट की जेब चेक कर करती थी.

अनपढ थी मगर उतना जरुर पढ लेती

कि जेब से निकली हुई चीज़ काम की है या नहीं.

जेब से निकली हुई हर ग़लत चीज़ को अनदेखा करती.

सिगरैट पेक निकल आए तो पापा को नहीं बताती.

अगर कोई काम का कागज़ चिट्ठी जेब में रह भी जाए

तो भी माँ इतने नर्म हाथों से साबुन देती

कि धुली हुई चिट्ठी सूखने के बाद भी मैं साफ पढ पाता.

पर अब माँ नहीं है.

तो कपडे वाशिंग मशीन धोता है

कहते है वो बडा स्मार्ट और टच स्क्रीन वाला है

आर्टिफिशयल ईन्टैलिजेन्स वाला है

और सब समझता है.

पर आज जब मैंने उस से धुला हुआ पेन्ट पहनने के लिए निकाला

तो जेब से धुली हुई मुचडी सी चिट्ठी मिली.

मुसीबत से चिट्ठी खोली

तो उस पर लिखा कुछ भी पढ नहीं पाया.

याद आया कल ट्रैन में सामने की सीट पे बैठी

अनजान लडकी से छोटी सी मुलाकात हुई थी

उसने अपने हाथों से मेरे सिगरेट रैपर पे

अपना मौबाईल नंबर लिख के दिया था

जो आज अगर मेरी अनपढ माँ होती

तो शायद मैं साफ पढ पाता.

PS. - MOM described here in this poem is no longer there for the son & he is remembering her. My mom, in reality, is very much around me here on this planet to hold my finger and show me the way of the path of life, by god’s grace.

Nisha Singhania, CEO & Managing Partner of Infectious Advertising

“I’d like to dedicate the P&G ‘Thank You Mom’ campaign cause I’ve never really thanked her for just being there for me always. Also, I really resonate with the line ‘It takes someone strong to make someone strong’ I think I get all my strength from my mom.”

Ronita Mitra, Founder & CEO of Brand Eagle Consulting

"The recent MaaJaisi ad by Mother’s Dairy is my favourite Mother’s Day ad. Everyone has a dimension of what is akin to a mother’s love and care within them which comes into display in a very nuanc-ical manner at some everyday moments by people who could even be strangers. By transcending the stereotypical portrayals of mom’s love, this ad is very heartwarming and memorable. Gulzar’s anthemic lyrics add a very powerful emotional layer to the situations and the communication."