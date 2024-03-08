We are on a break: A&M women on chilling and unwinding

By the time I lay down at night, my head is filled with an endless to-do list that only keeps growing. When was the last time I took a break? Do I really need a break? I have seen numerous women juggling professional responsibilities and taking care of their families, tackling challenges, and working tirelessly from 9 to 5 and beyond.

I grew up watching movies depicting women doing it all. I don’t remember one movie or daily soap or even an ad for that matter where women were shown relaxing. And now, when I am a part of this media world, I see women talking about their journeys, how they are breaking glass ceilings or aspiring to follow in the footsteps of those who have. I’ve seen women always carrying that pressure to inspire and set an example for other women. While it's essential for women to lead by example, I've found myself longing for inspiration to prioritize my own relaxation, and do something unapologetically for myself.

Author Nicola Jane Hobbs once said, “Growing up, I never knew a relaxed woman. Successful women? Yes. Productive women? Plenty. Anxious and afraid and apologetic women? Heaps of them. But relaxed women? At-ease women? Women who aren't afraid to take up space in the world? Women who prioritize rest and pleasure and play? Women who give themselves unconditional permission to relax? Without guilt? Without apology? Without feeling like they need to earn it? I'm not sure I've ever met a woman like that. But I would like to become one. I would like us all to become one.” This really resonated with me.

From the time I joined the media industry, I've read and reported a lot about women's accomplishments. Many of these wins have inspired me to dream bigger and aim higher. However, we haven't heard much about how they find the strength to deal with the battles they face everyday, how tired they actually feel and do they really get a chance to simply exist when they are not working? So this International Women's Day, we decided to find how the leading women in the A&M industry unwind and spend time with themselves when they are not working.

Here’s what they had to say:

Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder - Managing Director, BC Web Wise:

It is true that relaxing becomes a challenge. Binge-watching OTT, and just cuddling the pets I have is something that I love other than my work, and it does help to relax my senses.

Deepali Naair, Group CMO, CK Birla Group:

I unwind by

1. Ensuring I don’t drive and do not take on the stress of parking plus driving.

2.Go for a head massage and foot massage as often as I can.

3. Watch YouTube every day.

4. ⁠Shopping at airports

5. ⁠Read

6. ⁠Go out for food experiences

Nisha Sampath, Managing Partner, Bright Angles Consulting LLP:

My work as a brand consultant involves intense mental activity, which creates a very insidious type of fatigue. I could be sitting at the desk all day and be tired. Then I feel guilty that I have ‘not done anything much, why am I not being productive enough?’ To unwind, I lean into hobbies that engage other senses, which get under-used and get me off digital screens. For example, one of my hobbies is fragrances and perfumes. It is refreshing, non-rational and has little connection to my daily work. Plus, it opens me to network with people from around the world who are completely different from my regular social and professional circles. It’s a bonus that fragrances are also stress-busting and calorie-free. I enjoy lifting weights and doing my yoga. Physical activity energizes me and tunes me to listen better to my body. I found out that exercise sessions were the first thing I would cut out when I had deadlines. Now, I make sure that I prioritize my workout unless I am traveling. And finally, and perhaps the most important – getting rest. When I am stressed with a deadline or a problematic project, I try at least to shut my eyes and rest for 10 to 15 minutes. It’s a miracle how a rested mind can untangle problems in minutes, while a stressed mind will go around in circles and feel trapped.

Nisha Singhania, CEO and Managing Partner- Infectious Advertising:

Play with my cat

Watch content

Listen to music

Walk on the beach

Cook

Poulomi Roy, CMO, RSH Global (Joy Personal Care):

During my leisure time, I engage in a couple of activities that help me unwind. As an avid reader, delving into a mixture of fiction and select biographies keeps my imagination alive. I find that books by Indian and Asian origin writers, offer content that I can relate to. In addition to reading, I enjoy playing with Lego, particularly the more complex sets, along with my son. While he often initiates the activity, there are occasions when he leaves the game halfway through, leaving me to complete it on my own. The process of completing a complicated Lego set provides me with the next level of relaxation.

Ronita Mitra, Founder & CEO, Brand Eagle Consulting:

Firstly, it is important to manage stress at work, with pressure and deadlines being integral components. This should be done by bringing in systems not only at work but also in your personal life – ruthless scheduling, prioritization, deciding what to let go of, and delegating. Enjoying work along with building a regular exercise regime (gym routine, yoga, meditation) and a nutritious diet are critical aids for coping with stress at work and deadlines.

Apart from the above, I personally ensure that I regularly spend time with family and friends including impromptu calls and in-person catch-ups. While traveling on vacations, I also do solo holidays, which helps me connect with myself. Exploring places and watching a diverse range of people at the places I visit creates a wider perspective towards life itself.

Spending time with art (in all its forms) and design helps me tremendously in stimulating my mind and energy – be it concerts, exhibitions by creators and artisans, art galleries, exploring and understanding design of varied kinds of products. Reading up on diverse subjects is very important for opening up the mind. Since I used to train in Hindustani classical music, I try to find time for my riyaaz now and then which again helps in balancing and centering your energies.





Unmisha Bhatt, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide:

Honestly, the best time to unwind is when you know there's not too much on your plate which is pending. So in order to unwind, I actually have to work in advance, plan and ensure work and responsibilities are met. On a stressful day, any activity cannot help me unwind. Once that’s sorted, 6 am long distance jog on a Sunday when it's peaceful and quiet and dark, followed by a long drive to town when roads are empty between 7-10 am on a Sunday followed by a lazy breakfast with my bestie, i.e. my husband. Nothing works better than this therapy for me. On easier days, I follow this up with catching up with friends. On lazier days, I switch off from everything by watching a series / movie with popcorn.