How Apparel Brands dress up for Indian festive marketing fare

Clothing is probably one of the foremost on the shopping list of consumers throughout the two to three months of the festive season. The nuance and cultural diversity leads to variety in clothing needs and brands cater a large portion of their marketing and production towards surging sales. According to the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), the Indian apparel market grew by 15-20% in FY2023 and has touched an estimated size of Rs. 7.80 lakh crore.

The festive season usually garners higher sales and the estimates for this festive season are no different. Brands in fashion are expecting double-digit growth, possibly up to 20% in the third quarter. There was a 7% year-over-year growth from April to June increasing to 9% in July indicating strong sales during the Ganapati festival, Navratri and Dussehra. The wedding season is also coinciding with the festive season, so the brands are expecting sky-high sales in the garment industry.

Indian brands have the home ground advantage of understanding the diversity of the Indian diaspora, festivals, and their needs. Brands make use of the advantage by releasing various campaigns with favorite local celebrities, and collections for distinct festivals with heavy research designing these marketing strategies.

Celebrity representatives

Brands make use of celebrity endorsements to use the celebrity fan base but also to make the product relatable and endearing to the general public. The appointment of the correct celebrity to endorse a brand ensures a boost in sales and leads to a surge in brand recognition. Consumers look up to celebrities for fashion and replicating their looks flooding to the respective brands,

W for Woman roped in Anushka Sharma to light up their festive campaign. The ad campaign has already attracted eight million views, and the confluence of having a public favourite celeb with the brand's consumer base brings out the best results. The brand has also added Anushka’s pick as a section on their website further consolidating the collab and giving consumers a taste of what the brand ambassador might like.

Zouk took a page from the age-old but efficient book by bringing in Sara Ali Khan to endorse their products. The company has a relatively younger audience and electing a celebrity as their brand ambassador to reach that demographic has worked with Sara Ali Khan with one million views.

Manyavar roped in Ram Charan as the brand ambassador to represent their festive collection. Collaboration with Ram Charan is a good choice as the actor is extremely famous and will garner a huge amount of consumer base akin to the ad campaign that attracted 1.5 million viewers.

Indya chose Shruti Hassan to sport their festive collection and the spirit of festive.

Collections to choose from

The markets are bombarded with apparel options and the variety to choose from is very favourable to the average consumer. Brands bring out newer collections to attract and placate the consumers’ needs and try to pull on their heartstrings during this period.

Fab India has come out with their Svarnim collection which encapsulates familial values and bonds, the celebration of the auspicious period. The collection offers a diverse range of options for every occasion throughout the festive period.

W for Woman has launched its Wishful X Sahil Kochhar festive collection representing the tastes of both the designer and the brand with Diana Penty being the face.

Suta released their Onam collection called Malli Poove's Onam collection of sarees resonating with the traditions and culture of the festival. The collection is specifically designed for Onam and celebrates the festival's unique flavour.

Amidst golden threads, the goddess within blooms, Malli Poove's Onam collection casts enchanting looms. Off-white weaves, a celestial dance, pair with striking blouses, a divine romance. Let your radiance unfurl, In ethereal elegance, you shall surely twirl 💃🏻🌟 pic.twitter.com/EickolPfm2 — suta_bombay (@suta_bombay) July 29, 2023

Biba launched a 'Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya' campaign to exemplify the diversity in Indian festivals which is synonymous with the diversity of their brand. The brand also used the ad campaign to endorse on Instagram with the Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya hashtag for different festivals and wedding occasions.

Influencers

Festive season provides an average customer with a litany of options and having those options just under your fingertips alleviates a lot of the shopping fatigue that consumers feel. Online shopping is on a steady rise and brands have adapted to the trend with their apps, and shopping websites advertising for the product simultaneously occurs on digital platforms as well- Instagram, Twitter, etc. 80% of consumers surveyed stated that the festive sale season provides them access to trendy brands for apparel online.

Suta collaborated with influencers to design a lookbook for Durga Puja using their sarees. Primarily an online brand, its consumer base is younger outfit ideas are a great way to pull in more people to check the brand out and spike its recognition.

Looking for outfit ideas, especially for the festive season is very popular on social media platforms. Biba has put out different outfits for the Navratri festival with nine different looks sporting the brand’s festive collection in alignment with clever product placement.

Manyavar with the help of Ram Charan as their ambassador in conjunction with #TaiyaarHokarAaiye displays different outfit ideas for the festive season. The hashtag explores varied outfit ideas highlighting how significant clothing is during the festive season while advertising the products of the brand.

Indya lets actress Priya Ahuja take the stage and share her 'Get Ready with me' outfit idea on Navratri. Navratri outfit ideas are really popular for Garba-playing audiences.

With clothing being an important item on the shopping list of consumers during the festive and wedding period, apparel brands have been consistent when it comes to reaching their audiences with the help of influencers and celebrities through digital mediums and campaigns that reflect the sentiments of each festival.