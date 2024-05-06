Caresmith India takes a dig at Bombay Shaving Company's ad mentioning Prachi Nigam

New Update
Caresmith India's ad mimicked BSC's original ad promoting its products while wishing Prachi never gets bullied for her hair ever again.
Caresmith India, a personal care brand, recently launched a social media advertisement that took a dig at Bombay Shaving Company's advertisement mentioning Prachi Nigam. Rushabh Shah, the Co-founder of Caresmith, posted the ad on LinkedIn, mentioning 'Shantanu' to refer to Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company, in a way that resembles BSC's previous mention of Prachi Nigam.
