Caresmith India takes a dig at Bombay Shaving Company's ad mentioning Prachi Nigam

Responding to the Bombay Shaving Company's ad, Caresmith India's ad mimicked BSC's original ad promoting its products while wishing Prachi never gets bullied for her hair ever again.

Caresmith India, a personal care brand, recently launched a social media advertisement that took a dig at Bombay Shaving Company's advertisement mentioning Prachi Nigam. Rushabh Shah, the Co-founder of Caresmith, posted the ad on LinkedIn, mentioning 'Shantanu' to refer to Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company, in a way that resembles BSC's previous mention of Prachi Nigam.

Caresmith India's ad mimicked BSC's original ad promoting its products while wishing Prachi never gets bullied for her hair ever again. 

Prachi's academic achievements had made headlines recently when she scored an impressive 98.5% in Uttar Pradesh's Class 10 board exam. However, the wave of positive recognition soon turned into a flood of negativity when internet trolls targeted her for her facial hair, overshadowing her academic success.

In response to this, Deshpande saw an opportunity to promote the company's razors. He placed the advertisement in a newspaper addressing Prachi and referring to the online bullying she faced. The ad read, "Dear Prachi, they're mocking your hair today, but they'll be cheering your All India Rank tomorrow." The ad concluded with a remark, "We hope you're never bullied into using your razor." This ad sparked a debate about the ethics of using a sensitive topic like online bullying to market a product, prompting a mixed response from netizens.

Responding to the Bombay Shaving Company's ad, Caresmith India's ad concluded: 'Please buy our head massager. We need to meet our sales target.' The advertisement made sure to mirror Deshpande's original message by not just promoting his product but showing concern for the 'amount of hate targeted at Shantanu.' 

