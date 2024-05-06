Caresmith India takes a dig at Bombay Shaving Company's ad mentioning Prachi Nigam

Prachi's academic achievements had made headlines recently when she scored an impressive 98.5% in Uttar Pradesh's Class 10 board exam. However, the wave of positive recognition soon turned into a flood of negativity when internet trolls targeted her for her facial hair, overshadowing her academic success.

In response to this, Deshpande saw an opportunity to promote the company's razors. He placed the advertisement in a newspaper addressing Prachi and referring to the online bullying she faced. The ad read, "Dear Prachi, they're mocking your hair today, but they'll be cheering your All India Rank tomorrow." The ad concluded with a remark, "We hope you're never bullied into using your razor." This ad sparked a debate about the ethics of using a sensitive topic like online bullying to market a product, prompting a mixed response from netizens.