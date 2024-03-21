Newly minted Conran Design Group Network’s leaders on growth opportunities in India

Havas has announced the launch of Conran Design Group network, a new global offering dedicated to brand and design – combining Conran Design Group, and W, Havas’ creative branding agency in France. Furthermore, W will be renamed as W Conran Design.

In a press conference, Thom Newton, Global CEO, Conran Design Group, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SEA & North Asia (Japan & South Korea), Lee Hoddy, Executive Creative Director, Conran Design Group, Ludwig Duran, Strategy Director, Conran Design Group, and Anaïs Guillemané Mootoosamy, Strategy Managing Director, W Conran Design unveiled a new logo highlighting the network’s core focus on design. They further spoke about how India has been a key growth market for the group and shared a few trends that are taking shape in branding and design.

Speaking about the merger, Newton said, “The formulation of the network is the combined powers of the two brand and design specialists that existed within the Havas Group.”

Furthermore, Newton said that this integration would make it easier for their clients to understand them on a global scale. He believes that their brand and design can make a difference in this process.

He said that early access to strategic decision-making around brands encourages brand leaders to consider the long-term progress, balance, and sustainability of their brands.

On announcing the launch from India, Newton said, “India is massively significant; it's a growth market. The growth achieved in this region in the last four or five years is nothing short of phenomenal. We went from 200 people to 2500 and clients jumped from 25 to 250 in a span of four years even including lockdown. So, the business here is thriving and growing.”

He added, “London and Paris are our two biggest hubs in terms of people but Mumbai is our fastest growing hub with 139% growth in the last 12 months.”

Reflecting at the group's beginning back in 2021 in Mumbai, India, during lockdown Newton said that the timing seemed a little crazy. He said, “We really believed that there was a captive audience for what we could offer as a brand and design specialism. And it's proved to be a huge success.”

Newton further spoke about the group’s growth trajectory.

“From our first client Zydus, we'd moved on now with relationships with Nestle, Coca-Cola, Tata, Reliance, and so on. We're working with not just world-class Indian brands, but world-class global brands. So, we're getting something right, and we feel good about the future.”

Sharing the rationale behind choosing Mumbai for the network’s launch, Barua said, “India is a very critical region and is a very important market for the entire global economy, including Havas. We've always had very strong ties between the group and India. Where better to launch a new network than a dynamic market like India and Mumbai, which is our corporate headquarters for Havas in India today.”

The Conrad Design Group Network currently operates through four main hubs: London, Paris, New York, and Mumbai. Looking ahead, the network is aiming to expand its presence into the Middle East along with a few other regions. This expansion strategy involves leveraging the strengths of the Havas Group and identifying markets with significant potential for brand and design opportunities. In the next 12 to 18 months, the network is also looking at acquisitions.