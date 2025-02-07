Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: A deep dive into Political Parties’ ad spending

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 have been one of the most closely watched political battles in recent times. Voting concluded on February 5, recording a turnout of 60.39%, and results are set to be announced on February 8. With exit polls predicting a return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies to power after 27 years, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to finish second, while the Indian National Congress (INC) is expected to lag behind.

Beyond the political landscape, these elections have witnessed a surge in digital ad spending, with political ad spending reaching Rs. 231,219,250 (23 crore) across 8,087 ads marking a significant shift from traditional campaign methods. From January 6 to February 4, BJP, AAP, and INC spent heavily on Google and Meta’s ad platforms, deploying targeted strategies to sway voters. BJP was amongst the top spenders, going up to Rs. 104,352,500 on Google.

In Delhi, the total amount spent on political advertising was Rs. 89,974,750 across 5,743 ads. Here's a look at the data available on Google Ads Transparency Center and Meta Ad Library.

Digital ad spending by political parties

BJP Delhi’s ad strategy

BJP emerged as the highest spender on digital platforms, with significant investments in both Meta and Google:

Meta : Rs 41,025,329 spent across 860 ads.

Google : Rs 89,974,750 spent across 5,743 ads.

Ad Format Breakdown:

Video Ads: 67.7% (Rs 60.9 million)



Image Ads: 32.3% (Rs 29 million)

BJP strategically targeted users across various demographics, focusing on categories such as agriculture, construction, retail, and politics. The party also aimed at different economic segments, including high-income households and users interested in financial services.

Indian National Congress Delhi’s ad spend

INC adopted a more conservative digital advertising approach:

Meta : Rs 6,170,937 spent across 139 ads.

Google : Rs 31,112,250 spent across 151 ads.

Ad Format Breakdown:

Video Ads : 81.7% (Rs 25.4 million)



Image Ads: 18.3% (Rs 5.69 million)

Unlike BJP, INC did not employ detailed targeting on Meta but increased its ad spending significantly on February 1 and 2, reaching nearly Rs 44 million. This last-minute push signals an attempt to amplify its messaging in the crucial final phase of the elections.

AAP’s digital outreach

AAP also made significant investments in digital campaigns:

Meta : Rs Rs 6,890,522 spent across 396 ads.

Google : Rs 15,200,250 spent across 1,224 ads.

Ad Format Breakdown:

Video Ads: 86.1% (Rs 13.1 million)



Image Ads: 13.9% (Rs 2.11 million)

AAP’s digital strategy focused on targeting users in the lower-income bracket, public transport users, and those using older mobile devices, suggesting a concerted effort to connect with a broader electorate.

Additionally, unofficial advertisers supporting AAP, such as ‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal’ and ‘Bhasht Jumla Party,’ spent Rs 12.62 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh, respectively, while ‘Main Hoon Dilli’ spent Rs 2.78 lakh in favour of BJP.

Rising ad spend compared to previous elections

The Delhi elections have witnessed an exponential rise in digital ad expenditure compared to previous elections. Compared to states like Maharashtra and Haryana, digital ad spending in Delhi is estimated to be three to four times higher.

For context, during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, political ad insertions on television grew by 145% in October 2024 compared to September 2023, while print ads declined by 12% and radio ads dropped by 9%, according to TAM AdEx’s report. In contrast, online ad spending in Maharashtra totalled Rs 35.4 lakh, whereas Haryana saw Rs 28.6 lakh spent on digital political campaigns. The trend clearly indicates a shift towards digital platforms as the preferred medium for voter outreach.

The role of AI, Influencer marketing and social media in Elections

With digital becoming the dominant battleground, AI, influencer marketing, and social media have played pivotal roles in campaign strategies. Political parties leveraged AI to create hyper-personalized ad content, automate responses, and generate deepfake videos mimicking leaders. While these tools helped parties expand their reach, they also raised concerns about misinformation.

Amid the rising use of AI-driven political campaigns, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued an advisory on January 16, mandating the labelling of AI-generated content in election campaigns. This directive aims to enhance transparency, combat misinformation, and ensure fair electoral processes. Building on its guidelines from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the ECI has reinforced its stance against deepfake videos and manipulated content that could mislead voters.

Additionally, recognising the impact of digital creators, parties have collaborated with regional influencers and micro-influencers to shape narratives and boost voter engagement. Influencer-led campaigns were particularly visible on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where political discourse often trends. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube became key arenas for political engagement, with parties deploying aggressive advertising strategies, meme campaigns, and real-time responses to opposition attacks.

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 have set a new benchmark for political advertising in India, with parties investing heavily in digital campaigns. BJP led the ad spend race, followed by AAP and INC, showcasing a clear departure from traditional campaign methods. With AI, influencer marketing, and social media playing an increasingly crucial role, digital platforms have become the primary battleground for voter engagement. As the results unfold on February 8, the effectiveness of these digital strategies will ultimately be reflected in the ballot box.