Everything you need to know about the World Pickleball League

In a country traditionally dominated by cricket, pickleball has rapidly emerged as a compelling new sporting alternative. As of 2025, India boasts a remarkable sporting ecosystem for this dynamic paddle sport, with over 50,000 players, 1,000 dedicated courts, and a burgeoning national tournament structure.
The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) solidified India's position on the global pickleball stage by hosting the World Pickleball Championship in Mumbai during November 2024. The championship attracted participants from sixteen nations, signalling the sport's international appeal. Strategic partnerships have been instrumental in this growth, with Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India investing in the sport's infrastructure.
The founders of the World Pickleball League, Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, bring their sports credentials to their new venture. Gaurav Natekar was previously a top-ranked tennis player in India, winning two gold medals at the Asian Games. Arati Ponnappa Natekar also had a distinguished tennis career, reaching the #1 ranking in India and coaching the junior national team at Wimbledon.
As of now, there are 60,000 new registered players in India as of 2024, 1,000 pickleball courts across the country, 3 registered national-level tournaments, and a male-female player ratio of 65:35.
Let us take a look into the tournament.
Tournament overview
Total matches: 90
Duration: January 24 to February 2
Organised by: World Pickleball League (WPBL)
Collaboration: All Indian Pickleball Association (AIPA)
Tournament Composition: Total players: 48 selected from a pool of 75 players across 20 countries
Player representation: Athletes from 14 countries, including India, Japan, Spain, South Korea, Australia, and the United Kingdom
League format
Initial Stage: Round-robin tournament
Total matches per team: 5 ties
Total tournament matches: 15 ties
Match structure per tie
- Men's singles
- Women's singles
- Men's doubles
- Women's doubles
- Mixed doubles
Tournament progression
Group stage: All teams compete in round-robin format
Qualification: Top 4 teams advance to semi-finals
Final stages: Semi-finals and championship match
Court distribution by city
Mumbai: 150 courts
Ahmedabad: 150 courts
Chennai: 35 courts
Pune, Surat, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata: Remaining 665 courts
Team configuration
Number of franchises: 6
Franchise locations: Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi
Team composition: 8 players per team ( 4 female, 4 male) and mandatory inclusion of 1 Indian player per team
The Teams
Dilli Dilwale
Owned by-Terra Invest and Hyde Park Entertainment
Pune United
Owned by- Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sudhir Mehta & Ajeenkya D Y Patil
Mumbai Pickle Power
Owned by- Swiggy and Rishabh Pant
Bengaluru Jawans
Owned by- Atlee and Priya Atlee
Chennai Super Champs
Owned by- Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Hyderabad Superstars
Owned by-KLO Sports
Brands partners
Powered by
Broadcast partner
Streaming partner
Mobility partner
Upcoming tournaments
World Pickleball League
- Date: January 24-February 2, 2025
- Location: Brabourne Stadium, CCI, Mumbai
Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) Nationals
- Date: January 23-26, 2025
- Location: Bennett University, Greater Noida
Indian Open League by Global Sports
- Date: February 3-9, 2025
- Location: Nesco, Goregaon, Mumbai
The upcoming pickleball events in India demonstrate the sport's remarkable growth trajectory and its rising prominence as an increasingly mainstream competitive discipline. The World Pickleball League, IPA Nationals, and Indian Open League will provide platforms for both international and domestic talent to showcase their skills, while also serving to further popularise the sport among Indian audiences.
As pickleball continues to captivate players and fans alike, these events are set to solidify India's position as a key global hub for the sport. The variety of tournaments, from franchise-based professional leagues to national championships, underscores the holistic ecosystem that is emerging around pickleball in the country.jo