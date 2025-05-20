The evolving voice of mental health in advertising

The first time I encountered a conversation about mental health, I wasn’t even part of it; I was eavesdropping on my family talking in hushed tones about someone who seemed deeply distressed. But the secrecy around it meant I didn’t really understand what was going on, or why it mattered, until much later. When I grew older and found myself overwhelmed by my own thoughts, I was fortunate to have people around me who simply listened and did not try to teach me how to swim when I was drowning.

But not everyone has that kind of support.

For a long time, mental health wasn’t something people talked about openly. In many parts of the world, including here in India, mental illness was seen as something shameful or scary. People struggling were often dismissed with cruel labels like 'crazy' or 'mad.' These words didn’t just hurt; they isolated people even further, making it harder for anyone to seek help.

In India, cultural and social factors compounded the problem. Family honour, societal expectations, and rigid social norms contributed to a culture of silence. Mental illness was seen as a private shame, best hidden from public view. The resulting consequences were dire: individuals suffering in silence, families avoiding treatment for fear of societal backlash, and a healthcare system that lacked adequate mental health infrastructure and policy support. The lack of understanding around mental health meant that those who needed help the most were often denied care or institutionalised without proper treatment, further perpetuating the cycle of stigma and neglect.

The evolution of advertising's voice on mental health

For much of advertising history, mental health was either ignored or dangerously misrepresented in media campaigns. Early portrayals often leaned on harmful caricatures or linked mental illness to violence and instability, reinforcing fear and deepening stigma rather than challenging it. The silence from brands spoke volumes, mental health was considered too sensitive, too controversial, or simply not 'marketable' enough to address meaningfully.

When it was acknowledged, it was often through ads that aggressively pushed pharmaceutical solutions without offering genuine support, education, or resources. Even today, many brands remain caught in that same cycle of misunderstanding and tone-deafness. One example is McDonald’s, which faced major backlash for a poorly judged ad that trivialised mental health struggles, showing that despite progress, there's still a long way to go in how brands engage with this deeply human issue.

McDonald’s campaign from 2013



This began to change globally in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, as advocacy movements gained momentum and public health organisations began to recognise the power of mass communication in shaping perceptions. A landmark moment came in 2011 with Canada's 'Bell Let's Talk' campaign, which used social media, celebrity endorsements, and multimedia storytelling to normalise conversations around mental health.

Canadian singer and songwriter Serena Ryder on Bell Let's Talk's campaign

With each text, tweet, and share, Bell Canada pledged donations to mental health programs, resulting in over $121 million raised by 2025 and more than 1.3 billion interactions across social platforms. Joining this wave of consciousness, football clubs like Norwich City FC have also launched emotional campaigns to raise mental health awareness, challenging the rigid norms of masculinity often associated with football culture, which can further stigmatise mental health.

In India, the awakening came somewhat later, but it has accelerated rapidly in recent years. One of the earliest and most impactful efforts was The Live Love Laugh Foundation's 'Dobara Poocho' campaign launched by actor Deepika Padukone in 2016.

It encouraged individuals to check in with loved ones who may be struggling with mental health issues, using culturally resonant storytelling to cut through stigma. This campaign marked a turning point: it shifted the tone from fear to empathy, and from avoidance to engagement. Simultaneously, government initiatives such as the National Tele-Mental Health Program (Tele-MANAS), launched in 2022, have expanded mental health access through 24/7 toll-free helplines, receiving over 10 lakh calls by 2024. These efforts are indicative of how both public and private sectors are now collaborating to address the mental health crisis.

Landmark campaigns and their impact

Several advertising campaigns across the globe have played pivotal roles in altering public perceptions of mental health. In the UK, the 'Heads Together' initiative, spearheaded by the Royal Foundation and supported by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry, aimed to end the stigma around mental health by promoting open discussions.

The campaign employed video diaries, personal testimonies, and community outreach to connect with audiences on an emotional level. Its impact was significant: it spurred new conversations, influenced workplace mental health policies, and encouraged help-seeking behaviour.

In the United States, the 'Seize the Awkward' campaign by the Ad Council and the Jed Foundation focused on helping young people navigate conversations about mental health.

Through candid, often humorous content and the use of relatable young influencers, the campaign demystified difficult discussions and offered tangible resources. Another global example is Project Semicolon, a grassroots movement that turned a punctuation mark into a symbol of hope for those battling depression and suicidal thoughts. This is one of their 22-minute-long campaign that documents two days with Jody, who once thought of ending his life.

India has also witnessed a surge in mental health awareness campaigns, with several brands launching initiatives aimed at destigmatising mental health issues and encouraging open dialogue. Godrej L'Affaire’s campaign has focused on workplace mental health, highlighting the emotional struggles professionals often face and advocating for supportive environments. Policybazaar’s initiative featured Major General Vikram Dev Dogra, who openly discussed his experience with depression to normalise seeking help and redefine it as a strength.

Prega News’ '#YourSecondHome' campaign brought attention to postpartum depression, urging families to be more empathetic and supportive toward new mothers. These campaigns reflect a growing sensitivity among Indian brands toward mental health, marking a shift toward inclusive, culturally relevant messaging.



From clinical to human, from fear to hope

One of the most striking developments in recent mental health advertising is the shift in tone. Language has evolved from clinical jargon like 'disorders' and 'conditions' to more human-centric terms such as 'mental wellness,' 'emotional well-being,' and 'mental fitness.' Campaigns have moved away from portraying individuals as victims or outcasts, instead highlighting resilience, recovery, and the everyday challenges people face.

Personal storytelling has become a powerful tool in this transformation. Sharing lived experiences, often through the voices of celebrities, influencers, or everyday people, creates a sense of relatability and trust. Deepika Padukone's openness about her struggle with depression helped normalise the conversation in India, inspiring others to speak out. Globally, public figures like Prince Harry and Lady Gaga have shared their mental health journeys, lending authenticity and reducing stigma.



Moreover, the visual language of mental health advertising has shifted. Where once dark, bleak imagery was common, we now see brighter, more optimistic visuals that highlight support systems, positive outcomes, and hopeful futures. These changes contribute to a broader narrative of empowerment rather than despair.

The numbers and the narrative

The prevalence of mental health issues highlights the urgency of destigmatisation. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately one in eight people globally live with a mental disorder. In India, the National Mental Health Survey (2015-16) found that nearly 150 million people require active intervention, yet fewer than 30 million are receiving it. More recent estimates suggest that mental disorders affect nearly 7.5% of the population, with projections indicating a rise to 20% in the coming years.

Data also points to the effectiveness of awareness campaigns. For example, Bell Let's Talk reported that after a few years of operation, 81% of Canadians were more aware of mental health issues, and 70% believed the stigma had been reduced. In India, anecdotal evidence and data from Tele-MANAS suggest that the visibility of mental health initiatives is encouraging more individuals to seek help, with the average number of calls steadily rising.

Advertising has also influenced how companies approach employee wellness, with many rolling out internal campaigns to promote emotional resilience and mental well-being. While corporate wellness programs are becoming more common, progress remains slow and uneven, and the tragic death of an EY intern at her desk in India stands as a painful reminder of the disconnect between messaging and action.

Challenges and the road ahead

Despite these advances, several challenges remain. Tokenism is a growing concern, as some brands engage in mental health messaging for PR value without committing to sustained, impactful action. Superficial messaging, especially around World Mental Health Day, trivialises the issue. Authenticity remains paramount, audiences can often detect when campaigns lack sincerity or depth.

For example, this ad risks tokenism because it reduces a complex mental health issue to a visual metaphor without offering any tangible support, follow-up action, or long-term commitment beyond a hashtag.

Another pressing challenge is reaching underserved and marginalised communities. In India, rural populations, LGBTQ+ individuals, and economically disadvantaged groups often lack access to mental health resources. Advertising that fails to consider these audiences may inadvertently widen the gap. It is critical for future campaigns to adopt an inclusive approach, using regional languages and contextually relevant imagery.

Technology presents both opportunities and challenges for mental health advocacy. While digital media and influencers have made mental health content more accessible, India’s digital divide continues to exclude many from these crucial conversations. To bridge this gap, high-tech innovations must be complemented by low-tech, community-driven solutions such as radio programs, mobile health units, and grassroots campaigns.

Advertising today is more than a vehicle for selling; it’s a platform for reshaping public attitudes and fostering social change. From global movements like Bell Let’s Talk to culturally rooted campaigns in India, one thing is clear: when storytelling is honest and human-centred, it can break the silence, challenge stigma, and inspire support. The journey ahead is long, but with continued commitment to real voices and emotional truth, advertising can help build a future where mental health is understood, supported, and de-stigmatised.

If you’re struggling or know someone who is, know that you’re not alone, your feelings are valid, and there’s strength in seeking support. Help is available.

You deserve care, support, and healing, help is always just a call away.