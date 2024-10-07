FoodPharmer Revant Himatsingka secures his first brand collaboration

Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as 'FoodPharmer' on Instagram has partnered with Urban Company for an influencer collaboration. This deal marks his first paid partnership with a brand.

Since last year, Himatsingka, the certified health coach, has been at the forefront of promoting health literacy and the critical importance of reading food labels before making purchases. He has amassed a following of over 2.2 million people on Instagram, leveraging his platform to educate and inspire individuals to make healthier choices.

His fearless approach has seen him call out industry giants in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, advocating for transparency and better practices in food marketing. In collaboration with Urban Company, Himatsingka is seen listing the pros and cons of the brand's NATIVE water purifier in a new reel.

In this reel, he discusses three industries. The first is the printer companies, who earn more from selling toners than printers. He then moves to the razor industry, explaining how they actually earn more from selling razor blades rather than the actual razors. Finally, he sheds light on Indian water manufacturing companies, noting that their top-end purifiers cost anywhere between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000, while servicing costs can amount to ₹30,000 over five years.

Himatsingka explains how Urban Company has launched its water purifier, which requires servicing only once every two years. However, as soon as the video begins to feel like another brand promotion, he calls out Urban Company for using the same gimmicks that other companies deploy, which often make consumers feel like they are receiving significant discounts.

He further criticises the company for its marketing strategy, specifically mentioning how it highlights copper in its product, comparing it to brands that include minuscule amounts of natural products yet claim to offer substantial benefits. Himatsingka accuses purifier companies of using copper as a marketing gimmick, stating they do not disclose the amount of copper used in their products or whether it would provide any health benefits.

On this collaboration, Himatsingka said, “I’ve said no to 100s of brand deals so far. It was getting difficult to manage financially, so I finally said yes to Urban Company, under the condition that they will let me say whatever I want HONESTLY (both negatives and positives). Also, I told them that I will only make a video after using the product myself first for a few months. I genuinely liked the water purifier so it became easier to make the video. I strongly believe that the future of advertisements are going to be honest, and not about ‘selling’. This is the first time ever I tried something like this, hope you’ll like it. Let me know your thoughts and feedback in the comments section!”

Himatsingka has been applauded by his followers for his honesty, even while partnering with companies and using their products. At the end of this video, which feels like a direct confrontation with the company, he shows that he has installed the very same water purifier in his home, declaring it a 'reliable' and 'saste (cost-effective)' option in the long run. The video has been applauded by his followers, who appreciate his honesty and direct approach when it comes to the criticism of products.

Himatsingka, who has crusaded against companies like Cadbury and Nestlé for their misleading marketing practices, continues to raise awareness about the hidden dangers of sugar in everyday products. His advocacy has led to significant changes, such as Cadbury's 14.4% reduction in added sugar in Bournvita and a 22% decrease in sugar content in Maggi Rich Tomato Ketchup.



Himatsingka mentioned he has had to collaborate with brands to sustain himself financially. If he keeps up with the usual style of listing out the pros and cons of brands without losing his brand identity, it might change the way influencers promote brands in their videos.