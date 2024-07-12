Inside Gatorade’s Gold Lion winning campaign at Cannes

Picture this: dirty, over-congested city streets with cars and buses honking continuously and creating mayhem suddenly become clean, open, green sports turfs where people gather and play to connect. This very far-sighted idea was the genesis of Gatorade’s 'Turf Finder' campaign that clinched a prestigious Gold Lion at Cannes Lions this year.

The idea was based on seeing the fact that it's hard for city people to find some space where they can have easy access to exercise. When this challenge was realised, Gatorade partnered with Google Maps to analyse the traffic patterns of the city and identify slack times in those cities, converting them into temporary sports zones. By reimagining everyday streets, the campaign not only provided a practical solution but also redefined urban spaces, blending creativity, technology, and community impact.

The standout feature of the Turf Finder campaign was its ability to turn ordinary streets into bustling communal sports zones, resonating with the audience and showcasing Gatorade's commitment to promoting active lifestyles. Such strategic collaborations with local partners and strong relationships between the agency and its clients—Leo Burnett in this regard—make the campaign work without a hitch and have a social impact.

Sharing details from behind the scenes, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director - Energy & Hydration, PepsiCo India delves into Turf Finder’s creation, ideation and how a blend of creativity, technology, and community impact set the campaign apart. He sheds light on the collaboration with Google Maps and local partners as key to overcoming urban challenges as well as how success of the campaign was measured. He shares his thoughts on what this win at Cannes means for Gatorade.

Edited excerpts:

Congratulations on your win at Cannes Lions. Could you share the inspiration and the process behind the ‘Turf Finder’ campaign which won a Gold Lion? What made this campaign stand out?

The inspiration behind the Gatorade Turf Finder campaign stemmed from an understanding of the challenges faced by individuals in urban settings in finding accessible spaces to play. We wanted to address this issue by creating a solution that was not only practical but also transformative in how it utilized urban spaces. Through the means of our partnership with Google Maps, we analyzed extensive traffic data to identify time slots when roads were less busy, allowing us to convert them into temporary sports turfs.

What truly made the initiative stand out was its unique blend of creativity, technology, and community impact. We didn't just create a campaign; we created an experience that brought people together and redefined how urban spaces can be used. This bold approach to transforming everyday streets into spaces to play resonated with the audience, showcasing Gatorade’s commitment to fostering active lifestyles.

An initiative of this scale takes more than just creative collaboration and goes beyond the confines of a meeting room. How did the brand navigate this?

Yes, I couldn’t agree more. Initiatives like Gatorade Turf Finder require a multifaceted approach. We navigated this by maintaining a strong focus on community impact while establishing Gatorade’s message of active lifestyle.

Our collaboration with Google Maps played a pivotal role. By integrating advanced data analytics and real-time traffic information, we could identify optimal times and locations to place the turfs. This insight was key to executing the campaign seamlessly and ensuring its accessibility to the public. Our partnership with DNA as on ground partners was also critical in ensuring we deliver this ambition in the right way. And lastly, our tie ups in Mumbai and Gurgaon ensured that we pooled our common resources and delivered higher synergies.

It was the spirit of collaboration and our commitment to making a positive impact that allowed us to bring the Gatorade Turf Finder initiative to life successfully.

What were some of the challenges you faced while executing this campaign? How were they tackled?

One major challenge was navigating the urban setting to identify and convert suitable spaces for sports. Finding a way to integrate sports seamlessly into a city with limited space required creative solutions.

Another unexpected obstacle involved encouraging a behavioral shift. We needed to find a way to motivate young Indians to prioritize physical activity within their already busy schedules. This meant establishing a messaging that resonated with their needs and lifestyles.

We wanted to uphold Gatorade's energetic image while simultaneously addressing the issue of limited space in urban areas. This meant creating a campaign that addressed both the need for an active lifestyle and the realities of city life. By overcoming these challenges, the Gatorade Turf Finder initiative was able to deliver a positive impact.

How do you assess the role of agency-client relationship in developing and executing a campaign like this?

The partnership between the agency and the client plays a vital role in the creation and implementation of campaigns such as Gatorade's Turf Finder Initiative. This partnership guarantees that both parties are strategically aligned, encourages creative teamwork, and facilitates successful execution. A strong collaboration results in a smooth blend of the brand's vision with fresh and inventive concepts, leading to powerful campaigns. We couldn’t have better partners than Leo Burnett to bring this initiative to life.

What was the ROI for this campaign? How does one measure ROI for a campaign like this?

Gatorade's Turf Finder initiative showcased a strong ROI by making a notable social impact and actively engaging with the community, further emphasizing the brand's commitment to promoting active lifestyles. By converting urban spaces into turfs, the initiative effectively promoted physical activity and nurtured a sense of community. Measuring the ROI of such a campaign goes beyond just financial metrics and encompasses the social impact it creates. The success of this initiative in major cities showcases Gatorade's effective approach in making a positive impact on people's lives through innovative and accessible solutions.

What are the implications of a Cannes victory for brands? What does this win mean for Gatorade?

A victory at Cannes Lions is extremely significant for brands. It serves as a testament of the brand’s creativity, innovation, and excellence. Winning at Cannes showcases a brand’s ability to push boundaries and resonate with audiences.

For us at Gatorade, winning a Gold and a Bronze Lion for the Gatorade Turf Finder initiative is a testament to our commitment to innovation and community impact. This accolade not only highlights our creativity but also reinforces our dedication to fostering active lifestyles. The victory validates our efforts to connect with urban citizens in meaningful ways and demonstrates how Gatorade can transform everyday challenges into opportunities. This serves as a motivation for us to continue pioneering solutions that enrich lives and strengthen our brand’s legacy.

Looking at the broader industry, what trends or shifts have you noticed in the types of campaigns that are winning at Cannes Lions?

In the past few years, award-winning campaigns at Cannes Lions have been more and more focused on delivering purpose driven messaging. They use their platforms to talk about important issues in society and work towards creating a change. There's also a focus on using technology in new and interesting ways to create better experiences for people. Today, it's more important than ever to tell authentic stories, because consumers prefer brands that share real and relatable experiences. These changes show that the industry is moving towards more meaningful and creative ways to connect with people.

Cannes Lions also gives you an opportunity to look at global work. Any observations and lessons that you picked up viewing global work from an Indian lens?

Cannes Lions showcases the diversity of creativity and innovation globally. It's an opportunity to learn from the best of storytelling from the finest brands. We are motivated by the originality displayed in award-winning campaigns, which might turn out to be an inspiration for newer ideas. The platform serves as a pool of inspiration allowing us to absorb, celebrate, adapt, and create impactful campaigns that strike a chord both locally and potentially on a global scale.

Observing global work through an Indian perspective at Cannes Lions highlights the importance of cultural relevance in impactful storytelling. It sheds light on the way creative campaigns connect with audiences across the globe, while also highlighting a growing emphasis on inclusivity, diversity, and utilising technology to engage audiences on a deeper level. These observations serve as a motivation for Indian marketers to combine cultural understanding with inventive methods to develop campaigns that would result in significant impact on a global level.

What tips would you like to give to brands aiming to develop a successful campaign?

To create a successful campaign, brands must first understand the needs of their audience. Begin by setting clear objectives that reflect your brand values and appeal to your target community. Use data and insights to shape your strategy and produce compelling, pertinent content. Embrace creativity and innovation and consider collaborating with others to expand your reach and influence. Finally, evaluate the effectiveness of your campaign and remain flexible, learning from each endeavour to enhance and maintain a strong connection with your audience.

What do you think about India's representation at Cannes? How do you think the country is seen on the global platform today?

India’s representation at Cannes Lions has been truly amazing and continues to grow stronger each year. The country’s creative talent is being increasingly recognized on the global stage, showcasing a diverse and innovative approach to advertising and marketing. As India continues to excel at Cannes Lions, it reinforces its position as a leader in creativity, innovation, and impactful communication in the international space.