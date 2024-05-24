Jaideep Gandhi and Mohit Joshi on what to expect at Goafest 2024

This year, Goafest 2024 is set against a backdrop of change and adaptability, featuring a new venue, a compelling theme, and an impressive lineup of speakers and sessions. To get a clearer picture of what to expect, Social Samosa spoke with Jaideep Gandhi, Chairperson of the Goafest Organising Committee and Mohit Joshi, CEO Havas Media Network India and Goafest 2024’s Co-chair.

A fresh venue and new experiences

This year's Goafest promises a fresh experience, starting with a change of scenery.

"It’s a new experience. The venue itself is panoramic and has large-scale zones to encapsulate the essence of Goafest," shared Gandhi.

He emphasised that while the venue has changed, the grandeur of Goafest remains the same, making this year's event particularly intriguing. "We’re going back home next year, but for now, the change is exciting," added Gandhi.

When asked if the venue change would impact footfall or agency participation, Gandhi shared, "We have already crossed a four-digit number in terms of registration."

Focus on adaptability

The theme for this year, 'The Age of Adaptability’ reflects today’s rapidly changing world. Crediting Rohit Ohri for contributing to this timely theme, Gandhi said, "Consumer landscapes are changing, behaviour is changing, trends are changing, new media platforms are coming. It’s about evolution. We need to evolve and to get better, we need to be adaptable.”

Speaking on the theme’s origin, Joshi recalled the impact of COVID-19. "COVID taught us to adapt on personal and professional levels. Change is the only constant in today’s volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world," he explained.

Joshi highlighted that the necessity to continuously unlearn and relearn skills is crucial for staying relevant. "Every industry is adapting to the changing environment. AI and geopolitical situations are forcing businesses to adapt daily," he added.

To capture this theme, Goafest has introduced a chameleon as a mascot.

Explaining how the chameleon mascot symbolises this need for adaptability, Joshi said, “The chameleon, which is a very interesting mascot, talks about how it adapts to the situation and the surroundings and that's what we are all doing. We have to be chameleons in the right way and adapt to the situations that we have around us that the environment throws at us.”

The theme reflects the industry's need to evolve, adapt, and thrive amidst these shifts. Goafest 2024 will not only discuss and debate these changes but also celebrate the art of adaptability, showcasing how the industry has risen to meet new challenges.

Line-up and engaging content

Joshi further spoke about participation from clients and industry folks this year. "We have legends like Harit Nagpal and Sanjiv Mehta delivering keynotes, and Neelesh Mishra discussing storytelling. We have a CMO panel, a CEO panel, and various industry bodies discussing how to adapt to change," Joshi shared.

The entertainment segment will feature performances by Sukhwinder Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, along with the 'advertising rocks’, the IP that was created last year.

Joshi mentioned that Zeenat Aman will also be one of the speakers. He said, "Zeenat Aman has adapted from reel life to OTT life, showcasing adaptability. Every theme will have an adaptability component. The event promises to be a packed 2.5 days of insightful content and engaging sessions.”

With a new venue this year, a theme of adaptability, and a wide lineup of speakers and performers, Goafest 2024 promises to be a celebration of change and evolution.

“Goafest will remain Goafest wherever it goes," Gandhi concluded.