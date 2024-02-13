Specialisation is the key to marketing success: Krishnarao Buddha on Human Behind The Marketer

In this video series, Saloni Surti interviews Krishnarao Buddha, Sr. Category Head - Marketing at Parle. Buddha discusses his 30-year career in marketing, including his time working at Uncle Chips and Parle Products. He talks about some of the challenges he has faced, such as making difficult decisions about which brands to keep and which to discontinue, during Parle’s annual rationalization process.

Buddha also speaks about the rebranding of Parle Digestive Marie - how a single insight turned the biscuit into what it is today.

During the course of the conversation, Buddha also reminisces about his childhood spent in Nashik district, especially the times when he accompanied his father to buy vegetables - a small yet defining practice that gave him an acute sense of how markets work on the grassroot levels.

From his journey to good health to the evolution of marketing from bromide artwork - he bares it all.

Watch the full episode here and get to know the human behind the iconic marketer: