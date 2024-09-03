All you need to know about Meta's latest meet announcing new Instagram features

One of the key trends Meta has observed on Instagram lately is the rise of the "user creator." Unlike traditional content consumers, user creators are actively engaged in shaping and contributing to the content they interact with. They seek to express their individuality, connect with their audiences, and leave their mark on social media.

To engage users and creators on the platform, last Thursday, Meta unveiled new features in India to boost creative expression including:

New creative text tools for Posts, Reels, and Stories.

Increased carousel size to accommodate up to 20 pieces of content.

The ability to add music to mixed media carousels.

These new features allow users to showcase their lives, friends, and families in a more spontaneous, authentic manner. This shift towards more relatable and less polished content is reshaping how creators and their audiences interact.

Meta also highlighted trends from this year that have influenced these updates, including the rise of ‘photo dumps’ by Gen Z, which are less focused on self-promotion.

Paras Sharma, Director, Global Partnerships, Meta, India said, “Users are no longer passive recipients of content. They want to engage with content; they want to give their own expression to it or show their love, which means that they are also engaging with the content.”

Creators want the platform to help them deepen their engagement with their users by increasing the distribution of their content so that more people can discover it. Moreover, they want the platform to create opportunities in various shapes and manners in which they can monetise the content.

In line with this, the platform has also introduced a new educational platform called Creator Lab, aimed at aspiring creators, alongside showcasing several new product features released recently.

Paras Sharma stated, “On Instagram, we're focused on providing an experience that allows you to connect with others over shared interests. We take feedback from young people seriously, and it shapes many of our decisions - from the features we launch to our newly launched Creator Lab, which aims to empower creators to express themselves freely and succeed in their own unique way.”

Content on the educational platform will be available in English and Hindi, with plans to add more in six Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Hindi.

At the launch, the platform shared a few trends that are shaping the consumer behaviour and Meta’s focus on nurturing creator talent.

Keeping up with the GenZ

For Gen Z, social media is not just a platform, it's a lifestyle. This generation's lives are intertwined with social media, making it the primary medium through which they express themselves, connect with others, and engage with brands.

Recognising this, the platform has focused on developing features that resonate with this demographic. The ‘Add Yours’ template, for example, encourages users to engage with content in a more interactive and creative way, allowing them to build upon existing content and create something uniquely their own.

Instagram has also identified the growing importance of ‘super fans’, dedicated followers who go above and beyond in their support for creators.

“You may be one of those 30 million followers or fans of an individual, but of those 30 million, there are many hundreds and thousands who are super fans who would be the first ones to repost whatever their ad or influencer has posted, and they will be the first ones to talk about it, comment on it, and engage with it,” Sharma noted.

Instagram is capitalising on this trend by introducing features that enable creators to connect more deeply with their most loyal followers. This deeper engagement is crucial for building a strong, supportive community that sustains a creator's growth.

Opportunities for creators

Considering creators on the platform are looking for collaboration and inspiration, in the recent past, Meta has created more opportunities for them.

Sharma noted that Box Cricket was one such opportunity. A team of creators teamed up with some of the experts, athletes and commentators and created content which was broadcast along with content on social media.

“During the Paris Olympics 2024, we had multiple initiatives. There were a few creators who went from here and lived this entire experience, could engage it being there with the athletes or closer to the ceremonies. We also had creators over here who became part of various campaigns that we did and we worked with the handles of the IOC which created a specific channel for India only on WhatsApp.”

At the core of Meta's new initiative is the Creator Lab, the dedicated space where creators can come together to learn, collaborate, and be inspired. The Creator Lab will host a variety of events, including meetups, fireside chats, mentoring sessions, and speaker series, all designed to help creators overcome challenges and grow their presence on the platform.

The content in Creator Lab will focus on three key areas for achieving long-term success:

Self-expression: Using Instagram's tools to express creativity.

Community building: Developing meaningful connections and a loyal following.

Long-term growth: Strategies for monetising content and sustaining a career.

Features enabling creative expression

The platform’s new features will enable this. Th is recognising the role of music in fostering creativity and connection on the platform, the platform has introduced:

Music on Profile

Music in Content Notes

Multitrack Audio on Reels, allowing up to 20 tracks in a single reel.

Music has always been a crucial part of how content is consumed and created on Instagram. Recognising this, the platform has introduced several music-focused features that have gained traction over the past few months. Among these is the ability to add music to stories without the need for third-party apps or screenshots. This feature includes a nostalgic vinyl animation that plays along with the music, allowing users to express their personality directly on their profile.

Additionally, users can now add music to their profiles, harking back to the early days of social media where music defined one's online persona. Another update is the ability to share 30-second music clips directly on Instagram Notes, a feature limited to users' closest connections, fostering a more intimate sharing experience.

Additionally, users can layer text and stickers over their photos, adding a new dimension of creativity to their feed. An addition is the ability to add up to 20 audio tracks to a reel, enabling users to create a mix that can be shared with others. This feature allows for greater creativity and personalisation, as users can combine multiple music clips into a single piece of content.

Moreover, Instagram has expanded the carousel feature, which now allows up to 20 pieces of content, whether photos or videos, within a single post. This gives users more flexibility in how they present their stories, especially when trying to keep viewers engaged.

Making interactions engaging

Instagram Stories remain one of the most engaging parts of the platform, offering quick, ephemeral content that disappears after 24 hours. The introduction of new stickers, such as Polaroid-style frames that require shaking the phone to reveal the image, and Add music stickers, has added an element of fun and interactivity to stories.

Close friends, a feature that has grown in popularity, is now getting more attention with the ability to go live exclusively for close friends. Additionally, the platform has introduced various updates to Direct Messages (DMs), such as the ability to edit messages within 15 minutes of sending them, pin top conversations, and filter messages to prioritize those from people you follow.

The Creator Lab initiative, combined with the platform's focus on user creators, social connectivity, and super fans, further encourages content creation.