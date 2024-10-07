Ola CEO’s dispute with comedian Kunal Kamra sparks debate on corporate responsibility

No one could have predicted that a public spat between a comedian and the CEO of one of India’s largest electric vehicle companies would trend online. But here we are, witnessing a dramatic online exchange between comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, which has taken the internet by storm. If this had happened a year ago, it would have seemed outlandish. Today, it’s trending, and the internet and A&M experts are divided.

It all started when Kamra tweeted about a mass manufacturing defect affecting Ola’s electric scooters. His now-viral post not only pointed out the service delays at the company's repair centres but also tagged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and India’s Consumer Protection Cell, asking if this was how EV users in India were expected to be treated.

What followed can only be described as chaos. Aggarwal did not hold back in his response. Rather than addressing Kamra’s concerns, he accused the comedian of being paid to post the criticism. This ignited a series of back and forth tweets, with both figures throwing jabs at each other. What started as a complaint quickly turned personal, with Aggarwal taking shots at Kamra’s comedy career and Kamra hitting back just as fiercely.

As the exchange grew more heated, the internet couldn’t help but take sides. Some users rallied behind Kamra, pointing out the legitimate concerns around customer service issues at Ola Electric, while others supported Aggarwal, commending him for defending his company amid challenges in scaling the EV business.

What started as a discussion about electric scooters has now morphed into a wider conversation about corporate responsibility, the ethics of marketing, and the role of public figures in holding companies accountable. Regardless of which side one takes, it’s clear that the public spat has captured the minds of social media, making waves that are likely to continue. While one user also pointed out how the company's customers in Karnataka, frustrated with a month-long delay in service, reportedly resorted to setting showrooms on fire.

Karnataka Ola EV customers, frustrated with a month-long delay in service, have reportedly resorted to setting showrooms on fire. Meanwhile, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal appears to be focused on trolling comedian Kunal Kamra, raising concerns about the company's priorities.#OlaElectric… pic.twitter.com/cTeMaWL0h5 — Mukesh Choudhary (@JATMukesh07) October 6, 2024

The entire exchange unfolded on X (formerly Twitter), gaining widespread attention across social media. With both public figures having a significant following, their tweets were widely shared, making the spat a trending topic and inviting commentary from influencers and the media.

How did it escalate?

After Bhavish Aggarwal's accusation of Kamra being paid to criticise the company, the comedian challenged the CEO to prove the claim. Kamra offered to delete his social media presence if Aggarwal could provide evidence of him being paid. As the confrontation grew, it not only brought attention to customer dissatisfaction but also to the marketing practices employed by the company.

Influencer Aditya Shah revealed that he, along with others, had been approached by the company for paid tweets just a month prior to the controversy. This claim sparked further discussion about the company’s marketing practices, with critics arguing that the company was attempting to manage its public image through sponsored content rather than addressing the underlying customer service issues. The revelations have only added fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding transparency and ethics in corporate communications.

While one user also posted that the scooters Kamra posted about, was an old imagery and no such scooters are at the location anymore, while others posted about the company's inconsistency regarding it's vehicles and servicing.

Kamra shared an undated photo (image 1), likely more than a couple of years old. To verify his claim, a journalist verified the same location today and found no vehicles outside the service outlet (image 2).



While Ola has faced challenges, which even @bhash acknowledged, they… https://t.co/k57I0LyUFO pic.twitter.com/bYDYyBSflZ — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 6, 2024

Bhavish Aggarwal has been lying, cheating and shipping poor scooters for the longest time. Patiently reporting on his shenanigans since 2019 @MorningContext. pic.twitter.com/eESwdbABVp — Ashish K. Mishra (@akm1410) October 6, 2024

Business impact

The fallout from the Twitter spat had immediate consequences for Ola Electric. Following the exchange, on Monday, October 7, the company's shares dropped by 9.1% to Rs 89.14, lowering its market value to below $4.75 billion for the first time since its IPO in August 2024. According to Mint, the company gets over 80,000 customer complaints each month.reflecting investor concerns over the company’s public image and its handling of customer service issues.

Industry reactions

Nitish Saxena, Brand head at FNP (Ferns N Petals) took to instagram to share his thoughts about the incident. His insights capture the true face of the recent Twitter spat between Kamra and Aggarwal, highlighting the nature of response in the face of criticism.

Several industry voices weighed in on the controversy. Entrepreneur Vatsal Sanghvi defended Bhavish Aggarwal, acknowledging the challenges involved in building a large-scale EV business in India. He suggested that while customer service issues are legitimate concerns, founders like Aggarwal often face undue criticism from individuals who thrive on negativity. He also retweeted about how the netizens bashed him for his suppport towards the company and Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, Akash Banerjee, another prominent social media creator and journalist, criticised Aggarwal for the same 'gas and BS' rhetoric that Kamra had attacked. Banerjee's post further stoked the fire, bringing attention to the dissatisfaction that some customers had with Ola’s service. He further posted to bash Aggarwals via his tweets.

Broader Concerns: EV Market, Customer Transparency and Brand Image

The heated exchange between Kunal Kamra and Bhavish Aggarwal highlights several ongoing issues within India’s rapidly growing EV market. Customers are increasingly voicing dissatisfaction over service delays and transparency from major players like Ola Electric. The spat brought these concerns into the public eye, underscoring the challenges that companies face in scaling operations while maintaining customer satisfaction.

My vehicle has been towed for 7th time in just a year. Last towing was on 13th Sept

#OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/DAUqMNBRgQ — Ruturaj Jena (@Amruturaj) October 6, 2024

Best way to ride your OLA Ev scooter. #OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/3Fj5BCcK0Q — Akshat Tak (@akshattak) October 7, 2024





Additionally, the allegations of paid promotions raised ethical questions about marketing practices within the industry. With influencers like Aditya Shah revealing that they were approached for paid promotions, it adds another layer of complexity to how the company manages their public image amidst service challenges.

What began as a complaint over service delays quickly spiralled into a much larger conversation about customer service, business transparency, and the struggles of scaling an EV business in India. Bhavish Aggarwal’s fierce defence of Ola, coupled with Kamra’s persistent criticism, has brought attention to the growing pains faced by companies in the EV space. As the industry evolves and the consumers adopt more and more EV vehicles, the need for better communication, ethical marketing practices, and a customer-first approach becomes increasingly clear.