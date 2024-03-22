How Parachute Advansed Holi campaigns embrace colours & joy

It’s a pleasant day in March, you have a day off on the festival of Holi and your mother has told you to apply coconut oil before rushing off to play with your friends. This tradition has been passed on for generations as Indians have felt the excitement of participating in the festival, packed with colours, water guns and water balloons in hand. The advertisements for the hair oil category aim to mirror the excitement.

One such brand is Marico’s Parachute Advanced, which has been celebrating playing Holi in all its glory, right down to the multi-coloured hair people sport after their get-togethers.

In an interview with Social Samosa, Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO, Marico Ltd emphasised the younger generations' worries about damaged hair, especially when they play with colours. The brand has attempted to differentiate itself by contextualising its marketing messages using the nuances and in turn, encouraging them to play a safe Holi.

One such advertisement shows actor Dia Mirza attempting to outrun her friends who are running after her with colours and water guns as they playfully ask her if she has any last wishes. Her reply is ‘champi’, a term referring to head massage. She goes to highlight the benefits of the hair oil that will protect it from dryness.

The brand has had partnerships with celebrities and the first round of Holi advertisement with Dia Mirza slowly transitioned to Deepika Padukone. The setting this time showing Padukone on a film set joining in on the celebrations with her colleagues only to be left perplexed seeing them all covering their hair as they run after each other. The ad showed that their no need to be afraid of colours damaging their hair and to enjoy the festivities to its fullest. The advert with Anushka Sharma followed a similar route.

It was in 2016 that the brand delved into emotional storytelling through a heart-warming theme that you are never too old to play Holi. The ad, conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, is set in an old-age home Shantivan, featuring actors Sudhir Pandey and Neena Kulkarni. As preparations for Holi are underway, Pandey is visibly excited to join in on the fun. He hides his ammunition of ‘gulaal’ which means colours in his pockets, eagerly waiting for the fun to begin. Kulkarni on the other hand, is oiling her hair and catches him hoarding the colours. When a younger group enters with their set of colours, he is disappointed as they are careful when playing with him.

This is when Kulkarni sneaks up on him and smears the colours on his face, saying "Holi hai, chutki bhar se kya hoga”. This sets off a jolly atmosphere as everyone stops playing with caution and starts enjoying the festival ending with the message - Khul Ke Khelo Holi.

The brand went on to spotlight the concerns younger generations have about Holi. How leaving the safety of house on the day of the festival guarantees that you will have to join in and no one is left uncoloured. The advert released in 2021 showed a youngster on a video-call with her friends specifying all of her concerns, from her hair getting damaged to her feeling the colour won’t come off in time for her job interview. Her friends, then offer a solution - apply Parachute Advanced hair oil.

In 2023, the brand took a different approach. Instead of someone being cautious about their hair, it shows a woman getting ready to ‘battle’ with colours while securing herself with some oil. The ad was titled ‘No Baal Baanka’ as the woman is seen enjoying a carefree Holi with her friends.

Overall, the brand's messaging has remained the same over the years - enjoy Holi carefree while letting go of fears. Addressing the clear pain point while bringing forth a touch of nostalgia and the fun of playing regardless of age shines through in the advertisements.