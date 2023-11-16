Qcom delivers all-rounder marketing techniques this World Cup season

Cricket is the pulse of India and hosting a World Cup is a momentous occasion not just culturally but financially as well. The ICC World Cup 2023 has been a great start for the Indian team with its viewership piling up to more than 400 Mn views for the first 26 matches. Every single match is at the epicenter of everyone’s attention and the massive viewership the tournament brings to the table is a feast for the brands. Every brand under the roof is vying for a speck of attention bestowed on this tournament and quick commerce platforms are no different.

Zomato has seen an increase in transacting users and shares have gone up by 88% since the beginning of the year. The demand was expected to increase, with the tournament taking place in the country itself, quick commerce websites fortified themselves like - Zepto anticipating a surge in orders and hiring to meet the expected demand.

Q-commerce platforms have used a myriad of advertising techniques to weave their brands into the bigger conversation of cricket. These brands used social media platforms, celebrity collaborations, humour, alluring offers, and more, to gain even a modicum of the attention of consumers while trying to still be part of the bigger narrative -- The World Cup.

Commentary with a light sprinkle of product placement

Quick commerce platforms commented on each match focusing heavily on India’s matches. These commentaries were dipped in humour with a sprinkle of very quick product placement. The platforms posted on every match’s ongoing events to stay in the loop of conversation.

Swiggy congratulated India after every win with creative ways that kept the audiences hooked.

Zomato advertised with humour while still utilizing the World Cup.

when you placed your order 5 minutes ago but it hasn't arrived yet#INDvsPAK #MatchHoTohZomato pic.twitter.com/wtSG8D3lBF — zomato (@zomato) October 14, 2023

Zomato also injected very subliminal product placement in talking about the World Cup.

australia started as biryani and finished as veg biryani - all thanks to KL and Kohli ❤️ — zomato (@zomato) October 8, 2023

Blinkit mentioned India’s favourite cups.

Blinkit also wished India on 7 consecutive wins.

Collaboration with cricketers

Cricketers are the cream of the crop when it comes to World Cup marketing. Brands use popular cricketers to be featured in their ad campaigns to garner more attention to their platform along with building excitement towards the World Cup. The quick commerce platforms used various cricketer to attract their fans to their platforms. These ad campaigns showcased the cricketer’s fun personality with creative campaigns building intrigue towards the platforms.

Zomato established Chris Gayle as their World Cup ambassador along with Ranveer Singh with their ‘Ab India India ka time hai’.

Zepto made a funny ad campaign with Jaspreet Bumrah highlighting his speed when bowling and placing him as their World Cup ambassador

Offers to spice up

Quick commerce platforms gain huge traction during the tournament and provide special offers to the users to make sure they stay hooked till the end of the tournament. This year, q-commerce apps came up with multiple offers to make sure users kept coming back with contests, special offers, and more during the World Cup season. These platforms competed with each other making sure the time spent on their apps was as fun as the time spent looking at the match.

Swiggy came up with their ad campaigns announcing the offers they were giving to the customers during the cricket season.

Zomato added an in-app game to engage audiences and promised big rewards in their ad featuring Chris Gayle and Ranveer Singh.

you too can be a winner this cricket season - just play Hand Cricket on the app. pic.twitter.com/WEVmUvFA64 — zomato (@zomato) October 21, 2023

OOH reminders

OOH advertising is a proven traditional way of getting audience engagement. The quick commerce brands invested in placing OOH advertising as well so audiences remember the brands even in the physical world.

Blinkit used OOH advertising to joke about India's win against England with humour at its core.

Zomato did the same by commenting on the very anticipated India vs Pakistan match.

An ode to Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s birthday coincided with the India Vs South Africa match. Both topics held a lot of share in online conversations and the quick commerce platforms jumped on the train by wishing Kohli a happy birthday and on his performance on the match, hence carving up space for their individual brands as well in the ongoing talks online.

Swiggy wished Kohli a happy birthday anticipating great results for the match.

Zomato made sure to wish Kohli a happy birthday and on the win.

king is so kind, giving the entire nation a treat on his birthday!🙌#INDvSA #CWC23 — zomato (@zomato) November 5, 2023

Blinkit joined the celebration as well

#HappyBirthdayViratKohli

kinda wanna wrap the world cup trophy and gift it to king kohli today 🥹 pic.twitter.com/xFcrDnzRss — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) November 5, 2023

The quick commerce industry's marketing strategy heavily relies on moment marketing and engaging with the audience. With India playing host to the World Cup, it has become the biggest moment for them all. To further win consumer attention, the industry has been going all out this World Cup.