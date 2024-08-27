The special bond between Fevicol and Janmashtami

When it comes to iconic Dahi Handi ads, one that instantly springs to mind for many is Fevicol's memorable 2016 campaign. Known for its clever and humorous take on traditional celebrations, this ad brilliantly captures the essence of Janmashtami with a creative twist that has left a lasting impression.

The film opens with a lively Govinda Mandal group preparing to form a human pyramid to reach the Dahi Handi, which is suspended high above. The surrounding crowd cheers as the group attempts to break the pot. In a familiar scenario, the pyramid wobbles and collapses, but this time, something extraordinary happens: the boy perched at the top successfully breaks the pot without any issues.

As the crowd watches in awe, a small boy at the top of the pyramid directs them, and the pyramid, almost magically, begins to move towards a new direction. The pyramid glides smoothly through the narrow lanes, seemingly held together by an unbreakable bond, as if it were a single, cohesive unit. The group successfully breaks another Dahi Handi, and the film concludes with a playful splash of water from one of the boys. The water washes away the color on a man’s back, revealing the Fevicol logo emblazoned on his T-shirt.

Simply watching the final product doesn’t fully capture the immense hard work and dedication that goes into such an advertisement. In an interview, Piyush Pandey the Ad veteran mentioned, “Making a Fevicol film is always challenging,” a statement that rings especially true when considering how this particular ad was filmed.

According to Pandey, the original plan did not involve moving the participants while they were already in the challenging pyramid formation. However, the team decided to go ahead with it because it added an element of fun, making the ad legendary.

Behind the Scenes

Fevicol’s 2016 ad is more than just a visual treat; it’s a testament to the creativity and dedication behind the scenes. In an interview, ad veteran Piyush Pandey shared, “Making a Fevicol film is always challenging.” This ad was no exception. Initially, the plan did not include moving the pyramid while the participants were in formation, but the team decided to take on the challenge, adding an extra layer of fun and creativity.

The production of this iconic ad is brought to life in a two-minute and 30-second behind-the-scenes video. It offers a rare glimpse into the meticulous efforts involved in creating a commercial for a brand renowned for its memorable TV ads. Featuring insights from Piyush Pandey and Bharat Puri, Managing Director of Pidilite Industries, the video showcases the campaign’s essence, combining behind-the-scenes content with an engaging narrative.

“The moment you mention Fevicol, audiences start thinking of advertising,” Pandey observed, highlighting the brand’s ability to create evergreen campaigns that resonate with audiences.

Evergreen Matki phod

The best part about watching these ads, they are like short films and never get boring. Maybe that is the reason why Fevicol gets to bring them back every year, across different formats. Even this year they did it, with a bit of twist and technology, where you can see a pyramid reaching a matki from earth to space, held together with Govindas in T-shirts and the rest in astronaut suits, which gained a lot of attention in social media and the original ad was posted on Instagram by Fevicol during the Dahi Handi of 2023.

It is beyond doubt that a lot of the Fevicol ads have reached an iconic status but their moving pyramid will always be a classic and will have a special bond with Dahi Handi, probably because of the larger-than-life factor it has and all the elements that perfectly bonds the Indian culture itself in this beautiful ad.

Fevicol’s ad has cemented its place in the hearts of many, thanks to its unique portrayal of Janmashtami. The moving pyramid, the vibrant colours, and the playful ending all contribute to an ad that resonates with the festive spirit. It’s a beautiful example of how advertising can capture and celebrate cultural moments, forging a special bond between the brand and its audience.