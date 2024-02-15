The consumer is our boss, says Ravi Makwana on Human Behind The Marketer

In this episode of Team Pumpkin presents Human Behind The Marketer created by Punctuate Inc, Founder Saloni Surti interviews Ravi Makwana, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons, India.

Makwana delves into his professional journey in the marketing world which took a turn when he opted for IIM Lucknow over pursuing a Master of Science degree in the United States, a choice he remains grateful for today. His career trajectory, starting at Asian Paints, and moving on to Tata before landing at Tim Hortons, underscores his dedication to growth and sustaining strong camaraderie in the workplace.

Despite his demanding role, Makwana mentioned during the conversation that he prioritizes fitness, recognizing the significance of avoiding burnout in a high-pressure environment.

He advocates for a consumer-centric approach in business, emphasizing that "the consumer is our boss." At Tim Hortons, this philosophy drives their adaptability, as they tailor their stores and offerings to align with the shifting cultural landscape of India. Makwana's insights highlight the importance of understanding and meeting consumer needs to make informed decisions for long-term brand success.

