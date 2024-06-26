SMLive 2024: A look at the first set of speakers

Social Samosa is excited to unveil the 8th edition of SMLive, a premier event celebrating World Social Media Day. Renowned for its commitment to knowledge-sharing within the social media industry, SMLive has been at the forefront of virtual events well before they became widespread.

The platform aims to foster innovation within the marketing community, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts for a comprehensive learning experience. The event will cover the latest trends, insights, and strategies in social media.

Here's a sneak peek at the initial lineup of speakers you won't want to miss:

Building an iconic brand In the Age of Digital

Saugato Bhowmik, Director, CPG D2C Auto at Meta

The Strategy Lie: The ONLY 4 Questions Your Social Strat Should Answer

Viren Sean Noronha,Co-Founder, The New Thing

Long Story Short: What kind of Content works on Social Media

Preeti Oza, Senior Vice President, Content and Strategic Partnerships, FCB Group

Sandeep Balan, Founding Team Member & Partner - Branded Content, Spring Marketing Capital



How to build a Social First Brand in 2025

Aditi Mathur Kumar, Creative Business Lead, Interactive Avenues

Sandesh Gupta, Director, Growth, MPL

Palom Sharma, Brand Lead, Thrive

How to make your Brand Pop on Social in 2025

Saksham Jadon, Founder & CEO, Youngun