#SMLive 2024: A look at the first set of speakers

With World Social Media Day approaching on June 30, Social Samosa presents the 8th edition of SMLive, a platform dedicated to celebrating and sharing insights about the dynamic world of social media.

Social Samosa
#SMLive 2024

Social Samosa is excited to unveil the 8th edition of SMLive, a premier event celebrating World Social Media Day. Renowned for its commitment to knowledge-sharing within the social media industry, SMLive has been at the forefront of virtual events well before they became widespread.

The platform aims to foster innovation within the marketing community, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts for a comprehensive learning experience. The event will cover the latest trends, insights, and strategies in social media.

Here's a sneak peek at the initial lineup of speakers you won't want to miss:

Building an iconic brand In the Age of Digital

The Strategy Lie: The ONLY 4 Questions Your Social Strat Should Answer

Long Story Short: What kind of Content works on Social Media 

  • Preeti Oza, Senior Vice President, Content and Strategic Partnerships, FCB Group 
  • Sandeep Balan, Founding Team Member & Partner - Branded Content, Spring Marketing Capital

How to build a Social First Brand in 2025 

How to make your Brand Pop on Social in 2025

 

initial lineup #SMLive 2024