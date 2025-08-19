Hailey Bieber’s social media blueprint that made Rhode a billion-dollar brand

Ever heard of skinimalism? It’s the trend of choosing fewer but better skincare products and when paired with makeup routines, it’s exactly what Gen Z and Millennials are seeking in their beauty bags.

Enter Rhode Skin. Launched in 2022 by Hailey Bieber, the brand quickly capitalised on the ‘clean girl beauty’ trend dominating social media. Just three years later, it was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, a deal that turned its founder into a billionaire. After the deal, Bieber continued as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation.

After bagging this deal, Rhode has focused on carving out its space by smartly leveraging social media and influencer marketing. Hailey Bieber’s own involvement, from sharing her skincare routines to popularising trends like ‘glazed donut skin’, has fostered trust and built a strong sense of community around the brand. Its playful collaborations, including the Krispy Kreme ‘Strawberry Glaze’ launch and Erewhon’s ‘Hailey Bieber Smoothie,’ have only deepened its cultural relevance, keeping Rhode firmly in the spotlight.

Further, Rhode strategically targeted Gen Z and Millennials aged 18-34, zeroing in on a young, affluent demographic immersed in social media. In a survey by Intersect of 268 Gen Z respondents, 86% cited ‘branding and marketing’ as the reason they were drawn to the brand. The results speak for themselves: in 2024, Rhode recorded 45% year-over-year growth in Earned Media Value and built a community of over 4 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Rhode resonates with these aesthetic-focused minimalists who prize simplicity, self-care, and transparency in beauty. Shaped by social media culture, this audience looks to lifestyle influencers for cues and places a premium on authenticity. They gravitate toward brands with a distinct identity and founders who embody their own messaging. Rhode’s clean design, wellness-driven positioning, and celebrity-led openness align seamlessly with these expectations.

Rhode’s real strength lies in understanding what younger consumers value: authenticity over traditional advertising. This approach is evident across its social media presence. So, what exactly is Rhode getting right to keep young consumers hooked? Here’s a breakdown of the strategy.

Hailey core

Hailey Bieber sits at the core of Rhode’s identity. Her image and personal style shape how the brand is perceived, making it feel less like a product line and more like an extension of her lifestyle. Because she already has a strong connection with her audience, her presence lends the brand instant credibility and approachability.

Much of this comes through how she integrates Rhode into her daily life. From quick routine videos and casual Instagram stories to behind-the-scenes moments, the products appear in ways that feel genuine rather than staged. This positions Rhode as something that fits naturally into everyday life, building trust without relying on a hard sell.

The brand also highlights Hailey’s creative involvement and behind-the-scenes input, offering followers a closer look at the process. This not only humanises Rhode but also creates a sense of exclusivity, making audiences feel part of the journey rather than just targets of marketing.

This aligns with Rhode’s ‘founder-led branding’ model, having Hailey herself in posts and tutorials humanises the brand and fosters trust via transparency and narrative.



User-generated content

User-generated content is central to Rhode’s social media strategy. By encouraging its community to participate through hashtags and trends, the brand turns followers into active contributors rather than passive viewers. This creates a sense of belonging, where customers feel part of Rhode’s larger story.

One clear example is Hailey sharing her own routines or experiments, such as mixing Rhode products together. Fans quickly replicate these cues, sparking trends that ripple across social media. The result is higher engagement and authentic word-of-mouth, as real users demonstrate how the products fit into their daily lives.

Influencers & celebs

Influencers sit at the core of Rhode’s social media playbook. The brand partners with both micro-influencers and larger creators in the ‘clean beauty’ space, leveraging routines that feel authentic to their audiences. This works because followers are more likely to trust a product when it appears as part of someone’s real, everyday ritual.

Celebrities are layered into the mix through curated posts that show Rhode in aspirational settings such as travel, leisure, or downtime. These placements add star power while keeping the products grounded in lifestyle contexts that feel relatable. By blending influencers with celebrities, Rhode strikes a balance between everyday credibility and aspirational allure.

An aesthetic that informs

Rhode’s social media presence leans on a strong visual identity, built through clean packaging shots and editorial-style photography. The feed is polished and consistent, but the visuals serve more than aesthetic appeal. Posts often double as product education — from colour-coded layouts highlighting lip tint ingredients to explainers on why a lip liner has become a user favourite. The result is a balance of style and substance, where design elevates both beauty and information.

This approach works because it makes product education visually engaging. Instead of lengthy explanations, Rhode uses design to communicate quickly and clearly. Followers not only admire the aesthetic but also take away something useful, making the brand feel aspirational yet accessible. By combining beauty with information, Rhode strengthens product credibility while staying true to its cohesive brand image.

Driving FOMO

Rhode fuels urgency around its products by leaning into limited drops and waitlists. Rather than treating launches as routine, the brand frames them as exclusive events. Teasers, countdowns, and sneak peeks on social media build anticipation and keep followers returning to see what’s next.

The strategy works because scarcity drives demand. When people believe a product won’t be available for long, they are more motivated to act quickly. The buzz often spills into comment sections, where users share their excitement or frustration at missing out. This constant conversation keeps Rhode trending, turns launches into cultural moments, and reinforces its positioning as a beauty brand everyone wants to own.

Rhode’s social media success underscores its sharp understanding of younger consumers and the platforms they inhabit. By blending authenticity, aesthetics, and exclusivity, the brand has built a playbook that keeps audiences engaged and invested in more than just the product.