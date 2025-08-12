How Hyphen uses star power to simplify skincare on social media

Over the years, the definition of skincare in India has changed. People no longer grab the ‘cold cream’ tub or the ‘fairness cream’, instead, they look for tubes that say ‘niacinamide’ or ‘retinol’. Much of this shift has been led by a growing base of digitally native consumers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who are just as likely to discover a product through an Instagram reel as they are through a dermatologist’s blog.

With this evolution, skincare has become one of the fastest-growing categories in the personal care market. According to Globenewswire, India’s skincare market stood at $8.78 billion in 2024 and is expected to touch $17.7 billion by 2033. A large part of this growth is being driven by D2C brands, offering cleaner formulations, transparency, and a constant stream of scroll-worthy content.

This is the backdrop into which Hyphen entered in 2023, a skincare brand co-founded by actor Kriti Sanon, backed by the team behind mCaffeine, and positioned as a science-meets-nature label with products priced under ₹650. In just over a year, the brand claimed to have reached 4 million customers across 19,000+ pin codes with a repeat purchase rate of nearly 60%.

Just like its clean packaging and simple messaging, Hyphen’s social media is clear, helpful, and easy to follow. In this piece, we explore how the brand uses its digital platforms to build trust, explain skincare in a way that makes sense, and connect with a new generation of Indian consumers.

Star power

Hyphen places co-founder Kriti Sanon at the centre of its content strategy. She doesn’t just endorse the products, she uses them on camera, answers customer questions, and breaks down skincare routines in a way that feels accessible and personal. The brand even runs a separate Instagram handle, Kurious Kustomers, where Kriti responds to FAQs sourced from their community.

This format turns customer engagement into content and positions Kriti as more than just a celeb, she becomes a trusted guide. It’s a smart blend of founder visibility and star power, especially in a category where trust and relatability matter just as much as formulation. In a crowded D2C space, having your co-founder show up consistently helps humanise the brand and build long-term credibility.

Breaking down the basics

Skincare can be confusing, between the flood of information online and shelves full of actives, figuring out what works for your skin isn’t always easy. Hyphen’s social media tackles this head-on by breaking it down in simple, digestible ways. Their posts explain what each ingredient does, which skin types it suits, and how to build a routine.

This kind of content positions the brand as more than just a product label; it becomes a reference point. Whether it’s decoding barrier repair or clarifying the difference between hydration and moisturisation, Hyphen’s feed intends to function as an informal skincare guide. And in a category where too much information often leads to confusion, this stripped-back, educational approach helps cut through the noise.

What the product does

Hyphen’s content makes it easy to understand what each product is for, how to use it, and who should use it. Instead of using too many technical terms or complicated explanations, the brand sticks to simple formats, with clean visuals and short, clear text.

This approach helps cut through the confusion. In a category with too many choices and hard-to-follow routines, Hyphen makes things feel more straightforward.

Influencers to prove credibility

Hyphen regularly partners with influencers who share their personal skincare journeys, from dealing with sensitivity and acne to rebuilding damaged skin barriers. These posts often take the form of routine breakdowns, before-and-after clips, or simple day-in-the-life reels that show how the products fit into their lives.

It’s a format that feels familiar and easy to trust. By working with creators who speak openly about their skin concerns, Hyphen taps into the kind of peer-to-peer advice that often drives skincare purchases. Instead of pushing expert claims, the brand leans on relatable storytelling to build credibility.

A scrollable YouTube feed

Hyphen’s YouTube strategy leans heavily on Shorts, quick, visually clean videos that focus on product packaging, textures, and usage. Some follow a soothing ASMR format, while others feature Kriti Sanon briefly introducing products or highlighting skin concerns like dryness or dullness, along with what to use.

They don’t use YouTube for long or detailed videos. Instead, the focus is on quick, eye-catching content that’s easy to watch and helps more people find the brand.





Hyphen’s social media doesn’t try to do too much, and that is what works. By focusing on clarity, everyday skin concerns, and honest messaging, it directly speaks to its audience and intends to build trust in this crowded market.