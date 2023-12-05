Advertisment
##SocialThrowback

Social Throwback 2023: Top 50 Indian ad campaigns

CGI and AI largely remained the common denominators this year with brands leveraging them to infuse creativity and innovation into campaigns. Social Samosa speaks to NCDs and CCOs to curate a list of the top Indian ad campaigns that made a mark in 2023.

author-image
Harshal Thakur
Dec 05, 2023 16:29 IST
New Update
Indian Ad campaigns

2023 has been marked by several changes–some minute, some monumental–in the advertising and marketing industry. Ranging from socially conscious initiatives to cutting-edge technological endeavors, this year's top campaigns have demonstrated a keen understanding of consumer dynamics and effective storytelling.

The trend of CGI advertising remained prevalent throughout the year, so much so that 2023 may as well be referred to as the year of CGI. Continuing the trend of incorporation of AI in ads, brands took it a notch higher with the advent of advancements in generative AI technology. 

Not letting technology override the themes of the campaigns, several brands relied on the tried and tested conventional storytelling techniques with emotional resonance. JioCinema’s Peacock Hub campaign mixed CGI and conventional storytelling to create comically absurd situations and surreal imagery. With new tricks up their sleeves, brands experimented with new ways to connect with their audience and engage customers.

We spoke to Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group; Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director, Rediffusion; Keigan Pinto, CCO, FCB Ulka; Umma Saini, Chief Creative Officer - Schbang; Shivani Kamdar  - Associate Creative Director, SoCheers; Aabhaas Shreshtha, Creative and Founding Member, Talented; Janmenjoy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer - North, Dentsu Creative India; Gurbaksh Singh, Chief Innovation Officer, Dentsu Creative India; Ramakrishnan Iyer, Creative Director, BBDO Mumbai; Harshil Shah, Creative Group Head BBDO Mumbai to find out their favorite campaigns from 2023. The rest of the campaigns are put together by Social Samosa after a thorough discussion with the entire team. 

Here are the top 50 Indian ad campaigns of 2023 in no particular order: 

Cadbury Celebrations - #MyBirthdaySong

 

5 Star - Nothing University 

 

Happydent - Sign to Smile

 

CRED - Fills most voids ft. Zeenat Aman 

 

Black & Decker - #ScrewItUp

 

Amul - Moochon Main Taav

 

Amul - Be More Milk

 

Colgate - Paste Hi Nahi, Daanton Ka Poshan!

 

Capri Loans - Farz Nibhaatey Hain

 

Bingo! Mad Angles - Crazy Eye Doctor

 

Rupay - Helping hand

 

Urban Company - Chhota Kaam

 

Zomaito v/s Zomaato 

 

Red Label - India’s Favourite Social Network

 

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy - Har Dil Ki Fantasy

 

Coca-Cola - The Real Magic Of Pujo

 

Starbucks India - It Starts With Your Name

 

Ariel - #ShareTheLoad

 

Axis Bank - Find Your India

 

Paytm - #FreedomFestival

 

Manyavar - A Father’s Awakening

 

Subway - Vishwanathan Anand

 

Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale ft. Ranveer Singh

 

McDonald’s India - EatQual

 

Fabindia - Celebrating Motherhood

 

RuPay - Chaos in the Museum ft. Dinesh Karthik

 

Reliance Digital - Technology Se Rishta Jodo

 

Dream 11 - Sab Khelenge Ft. Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi

 

TVS - Responsible Manhole

 

Meesho - Sahi Quality Sahi Price ft. Deepika Padukone

 

Uber - Uber Camper

 

Taj Mahal - Megh Santoor

 

Amazon India - Rakhsa Bandhan

 

Fevicol - Chipku Chair 

 

JioCinema - TATA IPL 2023

 

TVS Eurogrip - Har Ghar Ka Hero

 

JioCinema - Peacock Hub

 

Flipkart - #PassingThePapdi

 

Prega News - #MarkOfStrength

 

NetMeds - The Girl in the Red Lipstick

 

Britannia - 1947% more history

 

Caratlane - Khul Ke Karo Express

 

Amazon India - #DeliverTheLove

 

HP India - #ChaloRoshniKiOar

 

Amaze - Mirchi Lights

 

Colgate - The Sweet Truth

 

Khushir Bahon Swiggy

 

Mr.India Meets Google Pixel

 

Astral Pipes - The 25-Years Journey of Clean Water | #AccessToCleanWater

 

Madhya Pradesh Tourism 2023 Ad

 

#campaign #2023 #Ads