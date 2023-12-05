Social Throwback 2023: Top 50 Indian ad campaigns

2023 has been marked by several changes–some minute, some monumental–in the advertising and marketing industry. Ranging from socially conscious initiatives to cutting-edge technological endeavors, this year's top campaigns have demonstrated a keen understanding of consumer dynamics and effective storytelling.

The trend of CGI advertising remained prevalent throughout the year, so much so that 2023 may as well be referred to as the year of CGI. Continuing the trend of incorporation of AI in ads, brands took it a notch higher with the advent of advancements in generative AI technology.

Not letting technology override the themes of the campaigns, several brands relied on the tried and tested conventional storytelling techniques with emotional resonance. JioCinema’s Peacock Hub campaign mixed CGI and conventional storytelling to create comically absurd situations and surreal imagery. With new tricks up their sleeves, brands experimented with new ways to connect with their audience and engage customers.

We spoke to Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group; Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director, Rediffusion; Keigan Pinto, CCO, FCB Ulka; Umma Saini, Chief Creative Officer - Schbang; Shivani Kamdar - Associate Creative Director, SoCheers; Aabhaas Shreshtha, Creative and Founding Member, Talented; Janmenjoy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer - North, Dentsu Creative India; Gurbaksh Singh, Chief Innovation Officer, Dentsu Creative India; Ramakrishnan Iyer, Creative Director, BBDO Mumbai; Harshil Shah, Creative Group Head BBDO Mumbai to find out their favorite campaigns from 2023. The rest of the campaigns are put together by Social Samosa after a thorough discussion with the entire team.

Here are the top 50 Indian ad campaigns of 2023 in no particular order:

Cadbury Celebrations - #MyBirthdaySong

5 Star - Nothing University

Happydent - Sign to Smile

CRED - Fills most voids ft. Zeenat Aman

Black & Decker - #ScrewItUp

Amul - Moochon Main Taav

Amul - Be More Milk

Colgate - Paste Hi Nahi, Daanton Ka Poshan!

Capri Loans - Farz Nibhaatey Hain

Bingo! Mad Angles - Crazy Eye Doctor

Rupay - Helping hand

Urban Company - Chhota Kaam

Zomaito v/s Zomaato

Red Label - India’s Favourite Social Network

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy - Har Dil Ki Fantasy

Coca-Cola - The Real Magic Of Pujo

Starbucks India - It Starts With Your Name

Ariel - #ShareTheLoad

Axis Bank - Find Your India

Paytm - #FreedomFestival

Manyavar - A Father’s Awakening

Subway - Vishwanathan Anand

Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale ft. Ranveer Singh

McDonald’s India - EatQual

Fabindia - Celebrating Motherhood

RuPay - Chaos in the Museum ft. Dinesh Karthik

Reliance Digital - Technology Se Rishta Jodo

Dream 11 - Sab Khelenge Ft. Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi

TVS - Responsible Manhole

Meesho - Sahi Quality Sahi Price ft. Deepika Padukone

Uber - Uber Camper

Taj Mahal - Megh Santoor

Amazon India - Rakhsa Bandhan

Fevicol - Chipku Chair

JioCinema - TATA IPL 2023

TVS Eurogrip - Har Ghar Ka Hero

JioCinema - Peacock Hub

Flipkart - #PassingThePapdi

Prega News - #MarkOfStrength

NetMeds - The Girl in the Red Lipstick

Britannia - 1947% more history

Caratlane - Khul Ke Karo Express

Amazon India - #DeliverTheLove

HP India - #ChaloRoshniKiOar

Amaze - Mirchi Lights

Colgate - The Sweet Truth

Khushir Bahon Swiggy

Mr.India Meets Google Pixel

Astral Pipes - The 25-Years Journey of Clean Water | #AccessToCleanWater

Madhya Pradesh Tourism 2023 Ad