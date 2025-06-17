India adds 2 Silvers and 1 Bronze on day 2 of Cannes Lions 2025

India’s creative momentum at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025 remained strong on Day Two, with agencies bringing home 2 Silver and 1 Bronze Lion, adding to the country’s growing tally and reaffirming its ability to deliver culturally rich, globally resonant ideas.

While Gold winners for Day Two are yet to be announced, India’s wins across diverse and meaningful categories: Design, Entertainment for Music, and Entertainment for Sports, reflect a powerful evolution in the kind of work being celebrated.

VML India won a Silver Lion for Coke Studio Bharat’s 'The Girl Who Played the Tutari' campaign in the Entertainment Lions for Music category.

Talented secured a Silver Lion for Britannia Marie Gold’s 'Avani’s Gold' campaign in the Entertainment Lions for Sports category.

Ogilvy India earned a Bronze Lion for Titan Eyeplus’ 'Eye Test Menu' in the Design category.

With three more days to go and Gold announcements still pending, India’s story at Cannes Lions 2025 is far from over. With Day Two’s wins, India’s total tally now stands at 12 Lions—9 from Day One and 3 from Day Two.