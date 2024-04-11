Meet the Class of Social Samosa Superwomen 2024

In a world where women continue to break barriers and redefine success across various domains, Social Samosa's Superwomen Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and contributions of women in the professional realm of Advertising, Marketing, Media, and Entrepreneurship. The awards ceremony, held annually, serves as a platform to recognise and honor women who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and excellence in their respective fields.

The past few days have been a thrilling journey as the esteemed jury of the Social Samosa Superwomen 2024 meticulously evaluated the work of some of the most extraordinary women in the industry. Their expertise and commitment to excellence have ensured that the Superwomen Awards continue to uphold the highest standards of recognition.

The Class of 2024 features some of the best A&M professionals, Creators, and Entrepreneurs.

Without further ado, here’s presenting the Social Social Superwomen Class of 2024! A huge congratulations to every one of you.



Here's a resounding shoutout to our distinguished jury panel:



Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Pocket Aces

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India

Anvesha Poswalia, Head of Digital & E-commerce - Home Care, Unilever

Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member & Creative, Talented

Bipasha Chakrabarti, Head of Corporate Communications, Meta

Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BCWebwise

Deepika Warrier, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto

Geet Nazir, Managing Partner, Conran Design Group Mumbai

Heeru Dingra, Ex-Chief Business Officer, Dentsu Creative India

Niti Kumar, COO, Starcom India

Pankhuri Harikrishnan, Founder & Director, Fetch

Prachi Bali, EVP & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate

Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus

Priyanka Gill, Venture Partner, Kalaari Capital & Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group

Rekha Rao, Managing Director, Zeno Group, India

Shubhika Sharma, Creative Director & CEO, Papa Don’t Preach

Umma Saini, CCO, Schbang

Vanaja Pillai, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Head – DEI, DDB Mudra Group

Villoo Daji, SVP - Group Marketing, Baccarose

Congratulations to all the winners of Social Samosa's Superwomen Awards!