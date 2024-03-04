Social Samosa Superwomen 2024: A guidebook answering all your FAQs

Our initiative, Superwomen to pay tribute to some of the wonder women in the Advertising, Marketing, and Media Ecosystem is set to take flight soon.

Women who have disrupted the industry with sheer diligence and raw ideas.



Superwomen is an effort to lend a platform to the voices the industry needs. From Women who lead by example to Women who break the barriers and pave the way for generations to come. It is a celebration of who makes a difference in the quieter corners of the advertising world. It is more than just an occasion; it's a grand showcase of the brilliance, creativity, and determination that define the women who shape and redefine the advertising, marketing, and media domains. It is a platform to hear their stories, instill a sense of womanhood, and facilitate a community of Women who support Women.

After all, when Superwomen share their stories, it becomes a source of motivation for others navigating similar paths. We focus on building inclusivity and creating spaces where women feel valued, heard, and integral to the industry's progress.

As the deadlines for nomination come closer, we take a look at some of the commonly asked FAQs. This guidebook will help you understand the categories as well as the overall nominations and evaluation processes. The guidebook also gives a detailed understanding of how to upload the entry with relevant details and material.

For further information, please refer to the guidebook here:



Superwomen 2024 Guidebook