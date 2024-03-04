Social Samosa Superwomen 2024: Revealing the nomination categories

In the ninth iteration of Social Samosa's Superwomen, we seize the moment to commend and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the 'Wonder Women' within the Advertising, Marketing, and Media industry. We take this opportunity to recognize and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of outstanding women in the fields of Advertising, Marketing, and Media.

In acknowledging these exceptional women, we applaud their innovative contributions and forward-thinking leadership throughout the past year. Simultaneously, we eagerly anticipate the enduring influence and motivation they are bound to impart to the industry in the years to come.

This initiative extends its invitation to all women involved in various capacities, from content creation to holding key positions such as account heads and business directors to media leaders. We encourage their active participation as they contribute immensely to the ongoing progress and development of the industry.

As the deadline for nominations approaches on March 1st, 2024, let's take a closer look at the prominent Superwomen categories. Find the one that best suits you and submit your nomination now.