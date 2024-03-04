Advertisment
Superwomen

Social Samosa Superwomen 2024: Revealing the nomination categories

As the nominations for Superwomen 2024 are in full swing, here's everything you need to know about the five categories where individuals from the Advertising, Marketing, and Media industries can nominate themselves.

Social Samosa
In the ninth iteration of Social Samosa's Superwomen, we seize the moment to commend and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the 'Wonder Women' within the Advertising, Marketing, and Media industry. We take this opportunity to recognize and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of outstanding women in the fields of Advertising, Marketing, and Media. 

In acknowledging these exceptional women, we applaud their innovative contributions and forward-thinking leadership throughout the past year. Simultaneously, we eagerly anticipate the enduring influence and motivation they are bound to impart to the industry in the years to come.

This initiative extends its invitation to all women involved in various capacities, from content creation to holding key positions such as account heads and business directors to media leaders. We encourage their active participation as they contribute immensely to the ongoing progress and development of the industry.

As the deadline for nominations approaches on March 1st, 2024, let's take a closer look at the prominent Superwomen categories. Find the one that best suits you and submit your nomination now.

Agency Leaders:

If you are the driving force behind an advertising or marketing agency, shaping strategies and inspiring teams, then this category is for you! Nominate yourself within this category to showcase your leadership skills at Superwomen.

Brand Marketers:

In 2024, as the industry evolves, brand marketers lead the way by going beyond the usual buyer-consumer relationship. They introduce groundbreaking ideas to firmly establish brands in consumers' minds. Often, these leaders also guide agencies or third-party vendors to achieve the brands' business goals. If you fit this description, nominate yourself for Superwomen 2024. 

Content Creators & Influencers:

Are you a creative force or social media influencer captivating audiences with authentic content and storytelling? Sustaining a successful platform in the competitive content creation world requires immense dedication and hard work. Join us now to be celebrated at Superwomen 2024 for your creativity, influence, and contribution to digital landscapes. 

Entrepreneurs:

For entrepreneurs, turning inventive concepts into tangible business successes with measurable returns on investment is the goal. From conceptualization to founding, if you are passionate about taking charge and bringing ideas to life, this category is made for you.

Media Leaders:

If you are someone who sees yourself as a media leader committed to achieving results by blending strategy, data, and creativity across relevant media channels to reach the right audience, then consider nominating yourself in this category. 

Now that you are acquainted with the Superwomen nomination categories, don't hesitate to nominate yourself or someone deserving from your circle of friends or colleagues here.

Remember, the deadline for nominations is March 5th, 2024, and the announcement of nominees will be made on March 8th, 2024.

For more details or any queries on Superwomen 2024, write to us at team@socialsamosa.com or tweet to us at @Social_Samosa.

 

