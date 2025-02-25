Social Samosa Superwomen Tenth Edition: Nominations Now Open!

Social Samosa returns with the tenth edition of #Superwomen, a platform dedicated to recognise and celebrate women and non-binary professionals who are pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, and driving impactful change.

This initiative is a tribute to the resilience, creativity, and expertise that fuel this industry. Whether it’s crafting powerful campaigns, steering businesses toward growth, or leading conversations that matter, these individuals have made their mark with sheer grit and innovation.

While progress is ongoing, the challenges remain. With #Superwomen 2025, we aim to spotlight those who have navigated these challenges and emerged as forces to be reckoned with. From creative minds to strategic thinkers, from brand custodians to media mavens, we invite nominations for those who have redefined excellence.

Know someone who deserves this recognition? Nominate them before March 02, 2025, here!

Entries will undergo a thorough evaluation by our esteemed jury across the categories mentioned below:

Agency Leaders

Brand Marketers

Content Creators & Influencers

Entrepreneurs

Media Leaders

Public Relation

More details will follow soon. For anything specific about #Superwomen2025, write to us at events@socialsamosa.com or tweet to us @Social_Samosa. Nominate now!