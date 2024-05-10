Superwomen 2024: It’s a wrap!

In a world where women continue to break barriers and redefine success across various domains, Social Samosa's Superwomen Awards celebrated the outstanding achievements and contributions of women in the professional realm of Advertising, Marketing, Media, and Entrepreneurship.

The awards ceremony, held annually, serves as a platform to recognise and honour women who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and excellence in their respective fields.

Women often shy away from celebrating their milestones. Every step up the ladder, she is often burdened with labels. Superwomen is our endeavour to remind to pause and celebrate their victories and their peers’ along the way. It is about celebrating those stories of grit, determination and dedication.

Social Samosa Superwomen was held on Wednesday, May 8th, in Bandra, with Mrinil Mathur Rajwani, Managing Partner and Editor at Social Ketchup, opening the event with a celebratory toast.

Mrinil started off the event on a rather strong note asking all the women in the house to raise a hand if they have been judged by society for any occasion, compromised within themselves for their fellow partners or inlaws or if they have ever doubted themselves because of societal norms.

Moving further, Tara Kapur, India Lead for the Duolingo English Test, Aditi Shrivastava, Co-Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Pocket Aces and Umma Saini, Chief Creative Officer at Schbang, each raised a toast to all the wonderful women who were a part of the event appreciating them for the great work they have done in their fields.

The event also saw a dash of entertainment as stand-up comedian Urjita Wani and singer Sanjana Devarajan took to the stage.

After expressing a heartfelt thank you to the Superwomen jury and celebrating the winners, the event culminated with a ceremony that honoured 100 outstanding winners. The evening concluded on a high note with a gracious thank you message, wrapping up the festivities with warmth and appreciation.