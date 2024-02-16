Social Samosa Superwomen 2024: Nominations open now!

Social Samosa returns to recognise and celebrate the accomplished women of the Media, Advertising and Marketing industry with the ninth edition of Social Samosa Superwomen. It is an ode to women leaders who have managed to make a dent with not only their work but their undying resilience.

While every day should be Women's Day, this is Social Samosa's endeavor to acknowledge the many challenges that women in advertising have to power through. With this, we want to celebrate the dedication and prowess that goes into unifying brands and consumers during changing times.

From content creators to account heads and business directors, all women and non-binary folks who contribute to industry progress are encouraged to participate.

If you know someone capable of revolutionising the digital industry, nominate them before March 01, 2024 here.

Entries will undergo a thorough evaluation by our esteemed jury across categories mentioned below:



-Agency Leaders

-Brand Marketers

-Content Creators & Influencers

-Entrepreneurs

-Media Leaders



The nominees will be announced on March 08, 2024.



More details will follow soon. For anything specific about #Superwomen2024, write to us at team@socialsamosa.com or tweet to us @Social_Samosa. Nominate now!