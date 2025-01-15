Social Samosa rebrands Media Samosa to 'The Advertising Archives'

In an exciting new chapter, Social Samosa has officially rebranded Media Samosa to 'The Advertising Archives,' a move aimed at curating and showcasing the best of advertising campaigns across Print, Digital, Outdoor, and TV. The goal behind the rebrand is to establish a comprehensive collection of campaigns that are timeless, classic, and inspiring, creating a go-to platform for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

When Media Samosa was first introduced, the goal was to cover social and traditional media separately. Over time, it became apparent that Social Samosa naturally complemented Media Samosa, leading to an exciting opportunity for deeper focus. Recognising the growing need for dedicated content, the rebrand to The Advertising Archives, now offers a distinct platform that celebrates the most iconic and inspiring campaigns across Print, Digital, Outdoor, and TV. This new direction will continue to highlight campaigns that have left an indelible mark on the advertising world, creating a space that is timeless and impactful.

The platform will initially operate on Instagram and LinkedIn, with future plans to launch a website. Through this shift, The Advertising Archives aims to become the ultimate repository of advertising excellence, offering a curated view of campaigns that have influenced the advertising world in profound ways.

As the advertising landscape evolves, The Advertising Archives will serve as a valuable resource to celebrate and archive the campaigns that continue to inspire creativity across various media channels.



