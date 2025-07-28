Campa's bold moves, bold impact in IPL 2025

2025 was a year of bold moves for Campa to position itself as a key player in cricket, both on and off the field. Recognising the power of sustained, multi-tiered engagement, Campa aimed to be a part of the conversation, celebration and the cricket experience.

The brand’s multi-pronged cricket strategy includes a tie-up with the BCCI for all home matches, sponsorship deals with multiple IPL franchises, and active participation in regional and grassroots tournaments. From stadiums packed with fans to screens lit up across living rooms and mobile phones, Campa ensured it had a place in every cricket moment that mattered.

For IPL 2025, Campa doubled down with an omnichannel media strategy: Mass-reach with Linear TV, targeted reach with Connected TV and handheld devices for on-the-go digital natives.

“This was backed by a carefully planned surround activation which included on-ground tie-ups as a beverage partner for 5 IPL teams, along with in-stadium sampling and immersive experience, surround social media topical content and an innovative mixed reality campaign,” shares Megha Raturi, Head of Marketing, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd.

Download the Cricket League Chronicle to read the full article: