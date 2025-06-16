Can you please smile more?

Act I: The First Act of Women Wearing the Shoes of Leaders

[Scene: A corporate office meeting room, brightly lit with a polished glass table at the center. Women of varying ages and backgrounds are seated, some nervous, others eager, all dressed in professional attire. A new, young woman, Riya, walks in, ready for her first major presentation. She stands tall, trying to project confidence. Her boss, Mr. Kapoor, is sitting at the head of the table.]

Riya (nervously adjusting her blazer):

I’ve spent weeks putting this report together, and I believe it can really make a difference for the team. The data shows—

Mr. Kapoor (interrupting, with a smile):

(Raising a hand to stop her, chuckling lightly.)

Riya, maybe we can skip that part for the client? We want to hear the facts, but not all at once. Maybe a little less intensity, and perhaps… more of a smile? You’re coming across as a little too direct.

[Riya hesitates, her smile faltering for a second. She straightens her posture, unsure of how to balance her ambition with this feedback.]

Narrator (voiceover):

For Riya, this moment marks her first real step into leadership. But instead of being applauded for her clear direction and assertiveness, she’s reminded that her approach isn’t quite what’s expected of women in the workplace.

The balance between confidence and likability is a delicate one, especially when you’re trying to wear the shoes of a leader—shoes that, as it turns out, don’t always fit the mold for women.

Riya may be fictional, but her first time wearing the shoes of a leader and walking up the corporate ladder is an all-too-common experience for women in leadership roles. The line between being assertive and being perceived as too aggressive is one that women constantly navigate. It’s a hurdle many women face when stepping into leadership, one that is rarely mentioned in textbooks or training manuals. But it’s real. And it stings.

Like Riya, many women have been told to smile more. Women leaders are pushing back against outdated leadership ideals that reward dominance over empathy, competitiveness over collaboration, and, often, men over women. Told to smile more, soften their tone, and shrink their presence, they speak to Karuna Sharma, Associate Editor, about reclaiming space, redefining strength, and leading on their own terms.

