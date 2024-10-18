Where traditions meet modernity: The Pulse Magazine's Festive Edition 2024

As the calendar flips toward the latter half of the year, India prepares for the much-anticipated Great Indian Festive Season, a vibrant period stretching from August to December. This time is filled with celebrations like Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Navratri, and Durga Puja, all culminating in the excitement of Diwali. As the air fills with joy and anticipation, brands seize the opportunity to connect with consumers, crafting narratives that resonate with the festive spirit.

The festive season represents a golden opportunity for brands to enhance their visibility and engagement, leveraging grand sales and impactful campaigns to attract both new and loyal customers. In this special edition of The Pulse Magazine, we are thrilled to feature Sunder Balasubramanian, Chief Marketing Officer of Myntra, who has played a pivotal role in redefining fashion e-commerce in India through innovative festive marketing strategies.

In our cover story, Balasubramanian shares insights into how the festive season shapes Myntra’s overall marketing framework, detailing the consumer insights that guide the brand's strategies and the evolving roles of technology and social commerce. As Myntra has expanded its focus on Gen Z and Tier-II and Tier-III cities, Balasubramanian illustrates how the brand has adapted to the changing needs of its customers during this vibrant time.

This edition serves as a comprehensive playbook for the Indian advertising and marketing Industry, exploring how tradition and modernity intertwine in festive marketing. Through expert insights and compelling narratives, we uncover the essential changes needed to make this festive season meaningful for everyone. From building impactful campaigns and understanding regional nuances to maximising digital platforms and harnessing storytelling, we aim to inspire fresh ideas and strategies for marketers.

Here are the highlights from ‘The Pulse’ festive edition:

Ye Diwali, creative risk wali

We examine whether brands have become too predictable in their festive campaigns, often relying on familiar formulas and emotional tropes that lack memorability. The article highlights that taking creative risks can lead to more memorable festive campaigns. Industry leaders share their thoughts on how brands can break away from the usual formula and create ads that resonate deeply with audiences during Diwali, emphasising the need for brands to balance caution with creativity.

Experts:

Naresh Gupta, Co-Founder & CSO, BITM

Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy India

Aarti Srinivasan, Head of Creative, Curativity

Ruhin Chatterjee, Strategy, Talented

I know what it feels to be uninvited: Swati Bhattacharya

In an insightful interview, Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head at Godrej Consumer Products Limited's Lightbox Creative Lab, discusses her journey in advertising, emphasising the importance of inclusion and empathy in creative work. She reflects on impactful campaigns like the #NoConditionsApply initiative, which challenged traditional exclusionary practices in rituals like Sindoor Khela, advocating for the inclusion of widows, divorcees, and other marginalized groups.

Are festive ads too ableist?

Vineet Saraiwala, Founder and CEO of Atypical Advantage, sheds light on the lack of representation for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in festive advertising. He emphasises the importance of authentic and inclusive representation, urging brands to move beyond tokenism and ensure that campaigns are genuinely inclusive.

AI and AR light up festive marketing

This article explores the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) in enhancing festive campaigns. Experts discuss how these technologies help brands personalise experiences, optimise data, and create interactive touchpoints that amplify consumer engagement during the festive period.

Experts:

Nandita Raman, VP - Growth & SEO, Social Beat

Anish Varghese, Head of Marketing, Joyalukkas Group

Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder, SW Network

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director, India Subcontinent and MEA at Agoda

CTV’s Role in Enhancing Festive Celebrations

In this guest column, Varun Mohan, Head of Growth & Revenue at MiQ India, discusses the transformative role of Connected TV (CTV) advertising in enhancing festive marketing in India. He highlights how shoppable ads and personalised, data-driven engagement enable brands to seamlessly integrate content and commerce, particularly during the high-demand festive shopping season.

Bringing festive stories to life: Directors’ Take

In the lead-up to Diwali, ad filmmakers explore the delicate balance of blending vibrant tradition with contemporary culture in festive ads, which serve as powerful storytelling vehicles in India. They emphasise the importance of emotional resonance, aesthetics, and authentic product integration to create relatable narratives and highlight the significance of colour, execution, and the evolving digital landscape in crafting memorable experiences that evoke joy and nostalgia while meeting commercial goals.

Experts:

Deepti Nagia, filmmaker and producer at Momomoto Studios

Aleya Sen, Co-Founder and Director at Chrome Pictures

Shai Samtaney, Co-Founder and Director, JUNGLE

Shreya Shroff, Director, ZigZag Films

Impulse shopping meets speed: The q-com advantage

Amita Srivastava from Carat India discusses the transformative impact of quick commerce (q-commerce) on retail, projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2025 in this guest column. With ultra-fast delivery services like Zepto and Blinkit driving impulse purchases, consumers now expect near-instant fulfilment for various products, challenging traditional e-commerce. This shift has created opportunities for brands to implement hyperlocal strategies and real-time, personalised marketing, allowing them to cater to regional preferences and consumer behaviours. Srivastava shares tips to thrive in this evolving landscape.

Festive season, now memeified!

We also explore the rising trend of meme marketing as a powerful tool for brands to engage audiences during the festive season, particularly with Diwali approaching. We highlight how memes, which resonate with shared experiences and humour, can capture attention in an oversaturated content landscape. Insights from meme marketing agencies emphasise the importance of relatability, originality, and cultural sensitivity, encouraging brands to craft engaging and shareable content that connects emotionally with consumers.

Experts:

Harshit Sharma, Founding Member & Sr. Brand Strategist at Youngun

Rohan Mukherjee, Co-Founder of byooooob

Shruti Khedkar, Content creator and Strategist at Lesssgo

Festive, but make it Gen Z!

The article delves into how brands can effectively connect with Gen Z during the festive season by moving beyond traditional narratives and embracing the values that resonate with this diverse generation. Highlighting the importance of authenticity, creativity, and inclusivity, it emphasises that Gen Z seeks campaigns reflecting their contemporary lifestyles and personal expressions, rather than clichéd family themes. Experts suggest how brands can engage in meaningful conversations, avoid stereotypes, and foster a sense of community through interactive and relatable content.

Experts:

Shraddha Pandey, Creator and Founding Member of The New Thing

Saksham Jadon, Founder and CEO, Youngun

Shivita Sharma, Founding Member – Marketing, NEWME

Abhishek Shetty, Head of Marketing at Swiggy Instamart

To explore the depth and breadth of the advertising and marketing landscape during this festive season, dive into the October 2024 edition of ‘The’ Pulse here.

