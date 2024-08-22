Introducing The Pulse Magazine: Superwomen edition

Despite limited resources and facing manifold challenges, some women have shattered traditional barriers and made monumental strides in advertising and marketing. These ‘superwomen’ are not just leaders—they are visionaries, innovators, and disruptors who are rewriting the rules of the industry.

Take, for instance, Babita Baruah's inspiring journey. From starting as a management trainee to ascending to the role of CEO at VML India, her story is a testament to the resilience, belief, and relentless pursuit of excellence that propels women into leadership.



Yet, the path to success is far from smooth. Women in advertising and marketing still grapple with significant hurdles, including underrepresentation in leadership roles, the persistent gender pay gap, and the intricate balancing act between career ambitions and family responsibilities. The issue of women's absence from panels at industry events starkly illustrates the systemic barriers that continue to stifle female visibility and participation in leadership circles. Binda Dey, Group CMO at Knight Riders Sports discusses this at length.

The importance of positive, authentic representation of women in media and advertising cannot be overstated. Brands that depict women in empowering, multidimensional roles play a crucial part in driving societal change—while also reaping financial rewards. Campaigns like Dove’s ‘Real Beauty’ serve as shining examples, showing how a commitment to positive representation can build enduring brand equity and resonate deeply with consumers.

True progress in advertising requires a commitment to intersectionality and inclusivity, moving beyond tired stereotypes to embrace the rich diversity of experiences. Experts call on brands to craft campaigns that reflect the full spectrum of women’s lives.

Next, we sit down with Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder of the Good Glamm Group and CEO of the Good Media Co. She speaks about her entrepreneurial journey, starting with POPxo and eventually joining Kalaari Capital as a Venture Partner. She takes us through her daily routine sharing how she balances her roles as Group Co-founder of Good Glamm Group and Venture Partner at Kalaari Capital, with personal time, family commitments, and professional responsibilities.

In industries as high-pressure as advertising and marketing, mental health and work-life balance are critical. We further speak to experts who advocate for creating supportive work environments that prioritise these aspects, especially for women. Conversations around the ‘red flags’ in advertising agencies, such as poor work-life balance and toxic cultures, underscore the urgent need for systemic changes to foster a healthier, more sustainable work environment for all.



Furthermore, in a candid conversation, Independent Creative Consultant Tista Sen speaks with Karuna Sharma about the power of listening, the importance of sisterhood, the necessity of being a badass woman in the world of advertising, and more.

As the heartbeat of the industry, The Pulse magazine is devoted to providing unmatched insights, with our 'Superwomen' edition reflecting our ongoing commitment. Join us on a journey of exploration, where we uncover stories of women leaders and trailblazers and dive into what it means to be a woman working in today’s day and age.

