The Pulse Magazine: She doesn't write ads, she writes emotions

In a world where advertising often chases attention, Swati Bhattacharya chases emotion. I wasn’t lying when I said that she doesn’t write ads; she writes emotions. From breaking traditions with Sindoor Khela to questioning gender norms with Unbox Me, all her campaigns tell stories that challenge, heal, and stir conversations.

Swati made history as India’s first woman to become Chief Creative Officer of a national agency (FCB Ulka), but what truly defines her is not the title; it’s the legacy she continues to build through empathy-led storytelling and unapologetically bold work. She sees brands as living beings with a soul and believes that the most powerful ideas come from emotional truth, not algorithms.

As one of India’s most fearless creative voices, her ability to use advertising not just as a commercial tool but as a social dialogue makes her the perfect embodiment of a Superwoman in the advertising industry.

In this candid conversation with Mrinil Mathur Rajwani, Editor in Chief, Social Samosa Network, Swati reminds us that being super doesn’t mean doing it all every day; it means showing up with intention, one role at a time. And we couldn’t agree more!

She’s bold enough to challenge the status quo yet grounded enough to listen deeply to people, to culture, and to intuition. She leads with both fire and softness, and that’s what makes her a Superwoman today and forever.

Download The Pulse’s Superwomen edition to read the full article.