Unveiling the 'Tech & Trends' edition of The Pulse magazine

AI has become indispensable across various industries, and the Advertising and Marketing (A&M) industry advertising is no exception. From crafting targeted campaigns to redefining internal workflows, AI has seamlessly woven itself into the fabric of this industry. As Artificial Empathy gains traction, discussions around the rights of AI-driven ideas emerge, prompting agencies to ponder what it means to be AI-centric. This raises a broader question within the industry: how can we invest in AI effectively, striking the right balance between too little and too much?

In today's fast-paced environment, staying ahead of the curve is essential for success. With technology driving innovation, The Pulse magazine presents its latest edition: Tech & Trends. Explore the latest advancements shaping the advertising and marketing landscape.

Our first edition of The Pulse aimed to capture the beating heart of the industry during the festive season and featured ad maestro Piyush Pandey on the cover as he revisited memories and unveiled the roots of some of his most iconic festive campaigns. As we delve into the latest trends in the A&M industry with the latest 'Tech & Trends' edition, it's only fair to spotlight one of the most influential people in media.

Front and center, we delve into the captivating journey of Sam Balsara, the Chairman of Madison World. From his humble beginnings to his pivotal role in shaping the marketing sphere, Balsara shares intimate anecdotes, reflecting on his transition from Bangalore to Mumbai and the pivotal moments that sculpted his career. He holds firm to the belief that 'It is possible’, a conviction that has pushed him to chase bigger dreams after every milestone

and offered comfort during setbacks.

Balsara revealed that he had held four jobs, each lasting four years, with two in marketing and two in advertising, before launching Madison. Through his journey, he has realised that there are multiple approaches to building an agency contingent upon individual circumstances and available resources. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach; it varies depending on the context.

His insights not only offer a glimpse into the past but also illuminate the path forward for aspiring marketers.

Turning the spotlight onto contemporary marketing marvels, we sit down with Mayur Hola, the visionary mind behind Swiggy's marketing strategies. In an exclusive interview, Hola imparts lessons, providing a roadmap for navigating the dynamics of modern marketing.

But it doesn't end there. Our 'Tech & Trends' edition goes beyond personalities to explore the very heartbeat of the A&M market. Diving into the realm of artificial intelligence, we dissect its past, present, and future implications in marketing. From the transformative power of AI-driven insights to the nuanced complexities of implementation, our in-depth pieces leave no stone unturned, offering readers a comprehensive understanding of the technological revolution reshaping the industry.

Experts:

George Kovoor, CCO, Wavemaker India

Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang

Rishi Sen, SVP - Business, Strategy & Founding Partner, DO

Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, MG Motors India

Moving ahead, in a guest column penned by Rahul Tekwani, Founder and Managing Partner of Ground Zero Consulting emphasises the urgent need to address the challenges posed by human-induced disruptions to Earth’s natural processes and highlights AI’s potential to accelerate sustainability responses across complex environmental, economic, and social systems.

The integration of AI into the advertising industry has led to shifts in budgeting practices, with agencies investing strategically in AI tools to enhance efficiency and productivity. Experts share their insightful opinions on how AI affect the budgeting of an agency.

Experts:

Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India

Rashi Agarwal, Founder, Megalodon

Siddharth Devnani, Co-founder & Director, SoCheers

Himanshu Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga

Last year, AI took over the world of marketing and for Diwali, Coca-Cola wanted to personalise the ‘wishing’ experience for consumers worldwide. To do so, the brand created a site for consumers where they could send customised Diwali wishes using Open AI’s DALL-E and GPT-4 models. The campaign which was a fusion of creativity and technology, garnered 557k+ engagements. The latest edition of The Pulse magazine takes a deep dive into the campaign.

In the dynamic world of digital marketing, virtual influencers have emerged as a captivating phenomenon, captivating both brands and consumers alike. These AI-powered personas are redefining celebrity status and reshaping the dynamics of influencer marketing.

In a brief chat with the creator of Kyra, India's first virtual influencer, Himanshu Goel delves into the trends, challenges, and opportunities surrounding virtual influencers, examining their impact on marketing strategies, audience engagement, and the evolving digital landscape.

Digital celebrities are becoming the new norm. Gone are the days when ads were plastered with big names and glamorous faces of Bollywood. 'Decoding Digital Celebrities ' explores the evolving landscape of the creator economy and uncovers how the rise of digital celebrities has reshaped consumer preferences and brand collaboration.

Experts:

Tusharr Kumar, COO, OML Entertainment

Viraj Sheth, Co-founder & CEO, Monk Entertainment

Harpreet Kaur Saini, Head of Marketing, Freakins

In another insightful feature, agency heads discuss the evolving agency landscape in India, understanding what the organizations are doing to stay relevant and relatable.

Experts:

Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra

Harsha Razdan, CEO - South Asia, dentsu

Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang

Rohan Mukherjee, Co-founder, byooooob

Furthermore, in a guest column shared by Shashwat Das of Almond Branding titled 'Unwrapping the Gen Z code', he emphasises the need for visually appealing packaging that tells a story and gives tips on how to build brand connections and engage with Gen Z through packaging design.

As the pulse of the industry, The Pulse magazine remains committed to delivering unparalleled insights, and our 'Tech & Trends' edition stands as a testament to our dedication. Join us as we embark on a journey of discovery, where the intersection of technology and marketing yields boundless opportunities for those bold enough to embrace change.

