From algorithms to emotions that define ads: The Pulse Magazine's Trends & More edition

The marketing landscape is constantly transforming, shaped by cultural shifts, technological advancements, and changing consumer behaviours. To navigate this dynamic terrain, The Pulse by Social Samosa presents its special edition – Trends & More.

This edition goes beyond the usual trend forecasts. It dives deep into the "why" behind the "what," exploring not just emerging movements but also their long-term implications for brands, agencies, and marketers. With insights from industry leaders, case studies, and expert analyses, Trends and More is your essential playbook for staying ahead in the game.

The year has already witnessed brands making their mark—whether through high-stakes cricket tournaments like the Champions Trophy, WPL, and the much-anticipated IPL, or by tapping into occasions and cultural moments like Valentine’s Day and Holi.



Yet, this is only the beginning. The industry thrives on change, and in a world where consumer behavior

is as dynamic as ever, no playbook remains valid for too long. With the rise of hyper-personalization, brands are finding innovative ways to engage audiences—some striking the perfect chord, while others struggle to adapt.

This edition of 'The Pulse' delves into how businesses are redefining their engagement strategies to stay relevant in this fast-paced landscape. At the core of it all, one truth remains unchanged—there’s no singular formula for engagement, but keeping the consumer at the center of every marketing move is the only way forward. We feature an exclusive cover story on Mayur Hola, VP-Brand at Swiggy, who shares his insights on why brands must adopt a human-centric approach to seamlessly integrate into consumers’ daily lives.

Our in-depth analyses, trend forecasts, and expert perspectives serve as a strategic guide for marketing professionals navigating the complexities of 2025. Highlights of The Pulse's Trends & More edition include:

What does it take to truly believe in your ideas?

We explore the emotional and strategic journey of pitching creative ideas in advertising, focusing on how professionals balance conviction and resilience with the reality of rejection. Through insights from industry experts, the article delves into the challenges of believing in your ideas, knowing when to fight for them or let go, and coping with rejection without taking it personally.

Experts:

Binaifer Dulani, Founding Partner & Creative at Talented

Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner & CCO at Enormous Brands

Vibhor Yadav, Regional Creative Officer - North & South and Founding Partner, tgthr

Ripple effects of a roller-coaster economy

The flux in India’s economy implied bumps and dents in the agency business in 2024. The advertising industry witnessed the effects through changes in strategies, budgets, and creative approaches. Experts shed light on the global and local factors that led to terminations, acquisitions, and consolidations in the industry.

Experts:

Rahul Vengalil, CEO & Co-founder of tgthr

Pranoy Kanojia, Head of Planning - Delhi, Enormous

Shrenik Gandhi, CEO of White Rivers Media

Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil X

Reaching the end of the never-ending AI journey

While AI is often touted as a game-changer, we explore how the pressure to adopt it intersects with real business needs. In this article, marketers share how they are navigating the pressure to adapt to AI, balancing its potential as an enabler with the need to maintain authentic consumer connections and thoughtful adoption.

Experts:

Ayesha Huda, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition India

Dhimant Bakshi, CEO, Imagicaa World

Kiran Giradkar, Chief Marketing Officer, BN Group

How much Gen Z is too much Gen Z?

Has the industry become too Gen Z-centric? With Gen Z’s growing influence and loyalty, brands have rushed to target this cohort, but have they missed the mark in trying to stay relevant? We understand whether the obsession with Gen Z in brand campaigns is overdone.

Experts:

Harshit Sharma, Founding Member & Sr. Brand Strategist, Youngun

Srishti Pandey, Creator & Founding Member, The New Thing

Gauri Burma, Founding Member & Creative Director, Fundamental

The ad agency survival kit

This article explores the chaotic and demanding world of ad agencies, where surviving often takes more than creativity — it requires resilience, humour, and coping mechanisms like snacks, music, and a well-stocked stash of paracetamol. Through candid insights from creative professionals, it highlights the daily struggles, unwritten rules, and the emotional rollercoaster of agency life, emphasising that while the system may be broken, laughter, camaraderie, and coffee help keep spirits (and sanity) intact.

Experts:

Raj Dasani, Senior Copywriter, Flora Fountain,

Aditi Ganvir, Associate Creative Director, Makani Creatives,

Vibha Singh, Independent Creative Consultant and Former Senior Creative Director, OLIVER Agency

Uddhav Parab, Senior Creative Director, Interactive Avenues

Advertising pulled her in, and she stayed

Hephzibah Pathak’s journey in advertising began by chance but evolved into a remarkable leadership story, culminating in her becoming the first woman to lead Ogilvy India as the Executive Chairperson in its 95-year history. In an interview with Social Samosa, she reflects on her growth, Ogilvy’s strong 2024 marked by major client wins and impactful campaigns, and her plans for 2025 focused on innovation, talent development, and bold creativity.

Stepping into the Agentic Era of AI

Digital advertising has evolved from its days of mere search engine marketing to infusing AI in campaign creation. BC Web Wise’s Founder - MD, Chaaya Baradhwaaj discusses this evolution, sharing the rise of emerging social media platforms in 2025, privacy-first strategies, and BC Web Wise's journey.

A quick chat with FCB Kinnect’s Chandni Shah



In a candid conversation, Chandni Shah, Founder and COO of FCB Kinnect, discusses the agency’s 2025 roadmap, emphasising the need to move beyond short-term digital metrics and focus on building culturally relevant, tech-driven, and integrated brand narratives. Reflecting on FCB Kinnect’s 38% growth in 2024 and award-winning campaigns, Shah highlights challenges such as shrinking budgets, the commodification of agency services, and the pressure of talent retention.

Trends Forecasting

The “Trends Forecasting” section features expert opinions on key 2025 marketing trends. Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder and Global CEO, Grapes discusses AI, Q-commerce, and experiential marketing, Ashit Kukian, CEO, Music Broadcast Limited (RadioCity) highlights AI integration in radio, Mehak Chawla, Lead - Strategic Marketing, VDO.AI covers the rise of connected TV, and Junaid Shaikh, Managing Director, RoshanSpace Brandcom advocates for ethical reforms in India’s OOH industry.

Donning multiple hats: CMO predict challenges of 2025

In this article, we explore how the role of Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) is rapidly evolving in 2025 amid economic uncertainty, media fragmentation, and shifting consumer behaviour. With companies rethinking or eliminating traditional CMO roles, marketers now juggle multiple responsibilities, acting as strategists, technologists, and consumer advocates. Industry leaders highlight challenges that marketers are navigating this year.

Experts:

Raja Chakraborty, CMO, Continental Coffee

Ashish Nair, CMO, Kotak Life Insurance

Pratik Mazumder, CMO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

With innovation, adaptability, and breakthrough campaigns at the heart of 2025, 'The Pulse remains committed to delivering thought-provoking insights for marketers, advertisers, and brand leaders. In a landscape that never stops evolving, they continue to shine a light on what truly works, sharing stories that inspire and strategies that transform. Here's to a year of new possibilities and growth that matters, where creativity meets results and brands find their authentic voice in the conversation.