Why we keep missing the laugh track at Cannes

In 2024, Cannes Lions introduced a dedicated Humour category.

Out of thousands of global entries, only 798 turned up. Humour is risky. But when it works, it wins. 75% of Film Lions winners from the US and UK this year were humour-led, according to System1.

India? We sent 826 entries and picked up 18 medals. That’s a 2.2% hit rate. Respectable on paper. But clearly, our jokes aren’t landing.

We treat humour like an export product. Translated. Subtitled. Watered down. All in hopes of crossing the Cannes finish line.

Meanwhile, Thailand leaned into their own flavour-local, absurd, and proudly theirs. They picked up 7 Film Lions, including 2 Golds. No translation required.

Back home, we’re still relying on meme riffs and safe wordplay. It’s humour with edges shaved off. By the time it reaches the jury, it barely smirks.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.