Social Samosa Yearbook of Campaigns 2024: 100+ case studies & industry voices

The Indian advertising and marketing industry has never been one to sit still. It’s a dynamic force shaping culture, sparking conversations, and constantly adapting to trends and technology. 2024 was no different. If there’s one word to sum up the year, it’s bold.

Brands leaned into hyper-personalised storytelling and embraced AI-powered creativity to craft screenshot-worthy notifications, scroll-halting creatives and internet-breaking campaigns. Advertisers put their best foot and boldest ideas forward, blending insight with innovation to connect, engage and inspire — and audiences responded.

Yearbook of Campaigns 2024 by Social Samosa is a curated repository of 100+ case studies, alongside powerful voices from across the industry, decoding what worked, what moved audiences and what’s set to shape the playbook for tomorrow.

Each case study delves deep into the strategic thinking behind every word and frame. It digs deeper into how these campaigns turned into moments that resonated with audiences, sparked conversations, and in many cases, rewrote the rules of engagement. Each campaign featured in the Yearbook reflects creativity, backed by purpose, data and cultural intelligence.

These include campaigns like Clinic Plus’s #BetiBannKeAana, Canva’s Farewell Made Special, and Parle-G’s Teacher’s Day, which explored the route of powerful storytelling with a heartwarming underlying message. Cadbury’s #CreatingMemoriesNeverClicked, Absolut Mixers’ United By The Beat, and Swiggy’s IPL campaign stood out as great examples of how brands are using technology to level up their marketing strategies.

The edition also includes exclusive insights from top marketing voices.

Abhijat Bharadwaj , CCO, Dentsu Creative Isobar, discusses why India keeps missing the mark at Cannes by watering down its humour for global juries.

Dr Smitha Ranganathan , Associate Professor – S P Jain School of Global Management; Board Member– IIM K Live, explores how healthcare communication must move beyond clinical messaging to build trust through empathy, cultural context, and human insight.

Leena Gupta , Founding Member & Creative, Talented, dissects how outdoor advertising lost its real-world relevance, how clever brand banter morphed into billboard cosplay, and what copywriters can do to bring it back.

Raj Nair , CCO of Garage Worldwide, shares the many types of clients agencies meet during pitches, from the ones who disappear to the ones who never give a straight brief and more.

Whether you’re a marketer, a brand builder, or simply an admirer of good storytelling, the Yearbook of Campaigns 2024 by Social Samosa offers inspiration, insight, and a front-row seat to the ideas that defined the year and the ones paving the way forward.