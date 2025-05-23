When life's a pitch, the kind of client one encounters

In ad-land, possibly the biggest minefield is the process of new business pitches.

Despite the best efforts of agencies, many factors remain outside their control, which can make the entire experience feel like an exercise in futility.

And occasionally, hilarity.

The 'MD has decided to award the business to his agency friend, but I will still invite agencies to pitch' CMO

Picture this.

A company’s MD has decided that he wants to award the business to the agency where the CEO/founder is an old friend.

Why in God’s name is it incumbent upon the CMO to start a pitch process that is drawn out over four months with multiple rounds to boot, involving at least seven other agencies who are salivating like dogs at the prospect of a treat?

Is it because his KRA revolves around this?

Did the MD say to the CMO, “You can keep yourself busy for the next three months while the product is getting ready, but the business is XYZ agency’s”?

Please.

Don’t turn the pitch process into, to use a pun, ‘present continuous’ for no reason. And to no avail.

