The Quick Call: A deep dive into Britannia’s nature-inspired OOH campaign

A lot happens in Advertising & Marketing every day, every week, every month; campaigns which move hearts and metrics, news and trends which set the mood of the nation, platform updates which change the course of Advertising now and then.

In an industry where change is the only constant, it can be overwhelming to keep pace. Social Samosa’s podcast 'The Quick Call' features Hitesh Rajwani, CEO of Social Samosa Network, in conversation with industry leaders and practitioners who help break down the latest developments in the Advertising & Marketing world and what they mean for you.

In the inaugural episode, Hitesh gets into a conversation with the representatives from the creative teams at Britannia and Talented, PG Aditiya, Co-founder and CCO of Talented, and Archana Balaraman, General Manager - Marketing at Britannia Industries, to understand the genesis of Britannia’s Pedh Partnership for Nature Shapes Britannia.

The innovative OOH campaign takes the shape of nature, literally. Crafted by the agency Talented, this campaign prioritises nature, letting billboards align with trees and other natural elements. Each billboard is accompanied by a message detailing the company’s various sustainability efforts, from plastic neutrality to water stewardship and energy management.

Archana shared that the initial brief to Talented was to communicate Britannia's commitment to sustainability and engage consumers in a conversation about sustainability. However, the campaign was meant to be rolled out on Swachh Bharat Divas on October 2 to create topical relevance.

Originally, the campaign was meant to feature a message about trees, but Talented's Prashant Gopalakrishnan (PGK), came up with an innovative idea – to physically cut billboards in the shape of trees. It was a bold concept that created excitement. However, PG Aditiya notes that the timeline wouldn’t work for October 2. After discussing with Archana and Amit, the team requested more time to execute the idea properly.

“We took the first test slide live sometime in November, the billboards have been up since December and we started talking about it on the internet as soon as we were back from our break. Over the last five to six weeks, we've been getting terrific reception from people on the road who've been seeing it,” PG shares.

Further, the two speakers delve into how the campaign evolved through multiple iterations, with multiple rounds of copy to simplify and distil the message. PG highlights the inspiration and effort behind the tagline, while Archana explains the synergy between the brand and the agency that enabled the campaign’s unconventional presentation. The episode also offers insights into how both Talented and Britannia worked together to craft a campaign that stood out in a crowded OOH space.

Catch the first episode of ‘The Quick Call’ to understand the creativity and inspiration behind Britannia’s ‘Nature Shapes Britannia’ campaign, and hear firsthand how the minds behind this OOH initiative are changing the way brands communicate sustainability.



