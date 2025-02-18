The Quick Call: Inside 1000 Media’s India launch with Nas Daily

In the latest episode of The Quick Call podcast by Social Samosa, CEO Hitesh Rajwani speaks with YouTuber Nuseir Yassin, popularly known as Nas Daily, who shed light on the launch of his first marketing agency, 1000 Media, in India. From building the NAS ecosystem to identifying key gaps in the advertising and marketing industry, Yassin discussed his vision for 1000 Media and how it aims to revolutionise content-driven branding.

Yassin talks about his journey, which began with one-minute daily videos and eventually led to the creation of NAS Daily. Over time, this venture expanded into NAS Summit and NAS.io. Reflecting on this evolution, he emphasizes that his growth has been a result of continuous effort, strategic pivots, and responding to market demands. The shift from content creator to entrepreneur was a natural transition, fueled by his commitment to storytelling and business development.

He further delves into the genesis of 1000 Media. 1000 Media emerged in response to the rising demand for brand storytelling. “The market wants its own NASDAQ, its own story, its own brand,” said Yassin. Recognising this need, his team decided to create an agency that helps brands build their own media presence through strategic content creation. India’s strong focus on branding and content made it a prime location for 1000 Media’s expansion. Having worked with brands like Adani, Fitter, and Leverage EDU, Yassin observed a growing interest in content-led marketing. The NAS Summit in India also played a role in attracting clients and reinforcing the demand for structured brand storytelling services

Further in the conversation, Yassin advised brands to use social media to attract attention but not as their sole business foundation. Instead, he encouraged brands to capture user data and build their own communities through platforms like NAS.io. “Capturing data is as important as going viral,” he stated.

As the conversation wraps up, Yassin talks about the agency’s hiring plans. 1000 Media plans to hire and train local talent in India, ensuring content aligns with cultural nuances. With prior experience translating NAS videos into 17 languages, Yassin believes AI and localised content strategies will enable deeper audience connections.

Summing up his vision for 1000 Media, Yassin confidently stated, “We think we have a better product than what exists out there, and we come in peace.”